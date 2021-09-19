Pandemic left UK households $1.2 trillion richer

According to the September 7 report, real estate prices started to grow again. Photo: Getty Images.

The total wealth of British families increased by £890 billion;

At the same time, the UK had the worst moment in public health, employment and the economy;

The appreciation comes, in part, from the record expansion of the real estate sector in the country.

The UK has seen the total wealth of British families increase by around 890 billion pounds, equivalent to $1.2 trillion, since the start of the pandemic. The 6% increase was accompanied by a paradox, as it was the worst moment for public health, job security and the economy. However, this best phase for wealth creation happens only if assets are held.

During the covid-19 pandemic, the UK had the highest death toll in Western Europe, experiencing the worst recession among the Group of Seven economies.

The rally comes in part from the country’s record boom in real estate, pushing up the asset price of the average British inhabitant. This kind of growth has never been seen in a recession since the 1950s.

According to the July Credit Suisse report, per adult, global equity had a record growth of $80,000.

After leaving the European Union, the country finds itself in an outstanding political and social situation. The government’s main action is to stimulate regions and economic results.

According to the September 7 report, real estate prices started to grow again. The main reasons are low interest rates, scarcity of supply, savings accumulated during the lockdowns and the demand for properties far from the big cities.

According to the Resolution Foundation, the wealthiest British families had, on average, their wealth increased by more than 50,000 pounds. For the poorest 30%, the average grew by just 86 pounds per adult.

Property values ​​increased by up to 13%, including investments in pensions, which was generated by the increase in real estate market gains. Compared to the 2008 financial crisis, property prices have dropped 15%.

