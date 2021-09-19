Pandemic overturns procedures in SUS outpatient clinics

Restrictions on access to hospitals, the restriction of beds for Covid-19 treatment and the fear of patients to seek medical help due to the pandemic caused a drop, last year, of almost 2.7 million tests, surgeries and other elective procedures in Paraná, those not scheduled or not considered urgent and emergency. Across Brazil, the reduction reached nearly 27 million procedures in 2020, compared to 2019.

Donizetti Filho, vice president of CFM, points out that the pandemic has brought a new scenario in healthcare | Disclosure

The data are from a survey carried out by the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine), which has been analyzing the effects of the health crisis in Brazil since March last year.

According to the study, Paraná was the fifth Brazilian state with the biggest drop in the volume of outpatient medical procedures, along with Mato Grosso do Sul and Sergipe – all registered a 35% reduction, higher than the national average, which was in 28%.

iStock

In absolute numbers, Paraná performed 2,675,259 procedures less than last year, dropping from 7,740,458 to 5,065,199. The states that registered the biggest falls were Alagoas (-47%), Piauí (-45%), Amazonas (-38%) and Espírito Santo (-36%).

The survey took into account the volume of medical care registered in the Outpatient Information System of the SUS (Unified Health System), between March (the month in which the pandemic began) and December 2020, compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the CFM, one of the measures to confront Covid-19 was the suspension of elective procedures, in order to preserve personal protective equipment and beds and prevent the collapse of the SUS and the consequent lack of assistance to patients infected with the coronavirus.

“The pandemic brought a new scenario in medical care in the country. During this period of time, there was a decrease in the offer of services, fully justified by the need for care for patients with Covid. In addition to the lower offer, there was also a decrease in the demand for services by the population, with fear of going to the services”, explains Donizetti Dimer Giamberardino Filho, vice president of the Federal Council of Medicine and Paraná representative in the entity.

According to Giamberardino, the impact of the drop in attendances as a result of the pandemic will generate effects over time. “Primary care has reduced the number of procedures, as well as the monitoring of prevalent diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, among others. Access to tests that allow early diagnosis in the area of ​​cancer and other diseases has also decreased.”

According to the vice president of CFM, these impoundments result in damage to the health of patients, with the natural evolution of diseases leading to worse treatment results and higher costs. “This damming should overload the installed capacity, which is already exhausted in many regions of Brazil.”

He adds that it is necessary to provide the population with information that they should seek medical services, always respecting social distance, the use of masks and hygiene. “It is up to the public health manager to prioritize primary care, preventive examinations and the control of chronic diseases, in addition to organizing the demands for elective surgeries.”

BOTTLES

The doctor points out that the SUS capacity in the period before the pandemic already had access bottlenecks, and still part of this capacity was transferred to the care of patients with Covid during the pandemic.

“Budgets were redistributed at the municipal and state levels. Federal investments came, but not permanently, and the new beds activated with the federal budget did not remain”, he highlights.

As a result, the problems of 2019 persist, such as the underfunding of the SUS, the lack of organization of the healthcare network and the rationalization of resources. “This situation leads to the main pre-pandemic problem: the difficulty of the citizen’s access to health care.”

For the vice president of the CFM, studies like this released by the entity are carried out to make the population and health managers aware of the need to reassess strategies to fight the pandemic. “Health services must be resumed, with due sanitary care of coexistence with the circulation of the coronavirus in the environments”, he points out.

The Paraná Health Department was contacted to comment on the survey numbers, but did not respond to the interview request.

STATISTICS

Among the nearly 27 million fewer procedures in Brazil, at least 16 million refer to exams for diagnostic purposes, 8 million clinical procedures, 1.2 million minor surgeries and 210,000 organ, tissue and cell transplants.

The procedures performed by ophthalmologists, especially consultations and examinations for retinal mapping and measurement of intraocular pressure (tonometry), fell from 18.5 million in 2019 to 12.2 million in 2020, a deficit of at least 6.3 million (- 34%) between the analyzed periods.

In the ranking of the most affected medical areas, in addition to ophthalmology are radiology, with a reduction of 5.4 million procedures; medical clinic (-2.8 million) and radiotherapy (-2.6 million).

How do you rate the content you just read?