Pandemic restrictions may increase the risk of eating disorders – 18/09/2021

Limitations imposed by covid-19, such as closing schools, canceling leisure and sports activities and distancing family and friends, were identified as risk factors for the development of eating disorders, especially among adolescents and young adults.

The finding is from researchers at the School of Medicine at the University of Michigan, in the United States. They noted that, in the hospital attached to the institution, the number of admissions in this group for serious illnesses arising from existing or newly developed eating disorders more than doubled during the first 12 months of the pandemic.

Over the period, the hospital recorded 125 hospitalizations of the type of patients aged between 10 and 23 years. Between 2017 and 2019, there were an average of 56 admissions per year. The study results were published in the journal Pediatrics of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Through a press release, the researchers stated that the pandemic negatively impacted the mental health of adolescents and young people due to changes and interruptions in daily life and the feeling of loss of control.

Genetics, social influences and psychological factors such as low self-esteem and depressive symptoms further increase the risk of eating disorders in this age group.

Agência Einstein spoke with Rogéria Taragano, clinical psychologist and collaborator of the Eating Disorders Program of the Psychiatry Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (IPq-HCFMUSP). Read the following interview:

Einstein Agency: How can the pandemic favor the development of eating disorders?

Rogeria Taragano: The pandemic creates conditions that increase the risk for the development of eating disorders, especially for people who already have some sensitivity. It imposed social isolation for a very long period. There are a number of stress factors that have also increased, such as fear of contagion, insecurities, excessive time at home and a close relationship with family members, which can lead to conflicts. These are psychological conditions that act as a trigger.

Did the long period of isolation further worsen the psychological conditions?

The distance restricted factors considered to be protective, which help in treatment strategies, which are social interaction, studying, working, and doing leisure activities. All of this was compromised by confinement.

Also, during isolation, people were exposed for a long time to negative news from media coverage and following social media, which helped to add to their stress.

What are the possible consequences of this?

What we observed in the clinical context is that there was a worsening of the psychopathology of eating disorders. The conditions are linked, for example, to symptoms of depression, panic, anxiety and abuse of substances such as alcohol and illegal substances. Also, people stocked up on food to avoid leaving the house.

And overeating often triggers binge eating. The person consumes a large amount of food in a short time. This makes her feel guilty and use compensatory behaviors such as self-induced vomiting and use of laxatives and diuretics. This is to deal with the guilt she feels when she has just consumed something she feels she shouldn’t.

Is the condition more common among teenagers?

Yes. It tends to appear more often in teenagers and young adults. This is already a characteristic of eating disorders, such as anorexia, bulimia and binge eating.