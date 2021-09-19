Paolla Oliveira gets emotional with Diogo Nogueira. Find out why!

Diogo Nogueira presented the project “Samba de Verão”, at Jeunesse Arena, this Friday night (17), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, and received his girlfriend, Paolla Oliveira. The show was one of the first big events in Rio de Janeiro after the decree of the mayor Eduardo Paes with the requirement of the “vaccine passport”.

Paolla checked the presentation with a daring look and heard for the first time the song Diogo wrote in her honor. On stage, the samba singer sang “Flor de Caña”. “The show was beautiful and I was thrilled because it was the first time he sang the song he did for me at a show. So it was different, it was delicious to see the audience,” she said.

Diogo Nogueira details beginning of a relationship with Paolla Oliveira

On Friday (17), Diogo was at the “Encontro” and talked about the relationship with Paolla. The actress attended the singer’s concert on July 24th and posted a photo with the musician driving fans crazy. The two live closer together than ever since they took over the romance.

“We had already crossed paths on Rede Globo. I crossed two or three times here, but the day it happened, I received a call from Mumuzinho and Mari, who is her manager, who had to introduce someone. And when he said who he was, said: ‘it’s not possible, is that true?’. We talked until we met. Things evolved. I made pasta with shrimp, we drank wine,” he said.

Singer keeps spoiling the actress even after winning her over

Diogo took the opportunity to praise Paolla. “I’ll do it, I’ll take care of it, you can ask her. I made a song for her and she was delighted. She is a very strong woman, a warrior, who likes to bring people together, her family, very simple, true. I just have to thank Dad from heaven. I am completely surrendered,” he stated in a conversation with Fátima Bernardes.

Sambista invades the artist’s interview

On the same day, Diogo highlighted the professionalism of Paolla, comparing the actress to King Midas, a character from Greek mythology known for turning everything he touches into gold.

“I feel blessed. A strong woman, hardworking, warrior, one of the greatest actresses in this country. She brings things together. Everything she does, she does with a lot of competence, a lot of study, a lot of strength, a very strong woman. She makes everything great. . Wherever she touches, she turns gold,” he drooled over the winner of the “Super Dance of the Famous”.