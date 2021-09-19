Participants take an intimate attitude and demoralize Record in the middle of the Farm: “Issuer c******a!”

the first party of The Farm 2021 had several kisses among the confined women and the first of them was carried out by Aline Mineiro with Fernanda Medrado.

They were on the dance floor and didn’t bother with the cameras. “I hid what it was”, Medrado fired, but Aline advised her to take advantage of the confinement.

“Only because we gave a kiss half-kiss: ‘oh, cancelled?’. Let’s enjoy it again. We will not live again”, shot Aline, who also kissed Mileide and Dayane.

Despite this, the next day, Aline regretted the fact that she could not see the kisses in the future, as Record is an evangelical church and would never show the show of affection:

“The broadcaster is stuffed. It won’t pass, I think. Nobody even saw it”.

Nego do Borel, however, said that if it was broadcast live, people must have recorded it. “It won’t pass”, rsnapped Aline. “Only on all the gossip Instagrams”, reacted Borel.

It is worth remembering that the day before, Dayane came up in hot times with Aline Mineiro in the bathroom.

Named as the first couple on the show, they clung and even gave kisses at times. For fans, the two have been flirting since their debut.

After this week’s farmer’s test, the ex-Panicat even declared to Dayane, saying: “You are a very good person. It has a beautiful shine!”.

The kiss of the two, even, was watched by MC Gui, who shot: “My God. Look at this, guys! (…) No, keep it up, for God’s sake. You want to kill me! “.

Despite that, out here, Aline dates comedian Leo Lins, but the romance is open and he doesn’t mind her hooking up with other women.

Dayane, in turn, is being the target of controversy and Borel was accused of taking a controversial attitude against her in confinement.

The two are part of the group of six chosen to sleep in the cubicle this first week and sleep together in a cramped space.

Trying to get closer, Borel caressed the girl’s face for a few seconds, but soon had his hand withdrawn, pointing out that this affection was not well accepted.

The video quickly went viral on social media and the singer was accused of harassing Dayane.

Check out:

