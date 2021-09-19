Pat Beijo loses custody of his daughter and alleges prejudice by profile on OnlyFans: “Very shaken”

Former children’s program presenter Patrícia Kiss, 41, also known as Pat Beijo, lost custody of her six-year-old daughter to her ex-husband this Friday (17). According to her, “the worst news of her life” and that it would have been motivated by prejudice, she told Quem magazine. “She was always with me and the Portuguese justice granted custody to the father. I imagine it may be due to prejudice. I’m very shaken. I’m a super affectionate mother. I always gave everything to my daughter. I do everything for her. I know she’s in love with her. me and super attached to me,” she told the publication.

Pat Beijo, who became known when running the Clube da Criança, from the extinct TV Manchete, in the 1990s, now lives in Lisbon, capital of Portugal, and invests in sensual content for people over 18 on the OnlyFans platform, as he revealed in April. After launching her page on the adult platform, she stated that she did it “because they didn’t stop asking. A joke that makes a lot of money from what I’ve seen. I didn’t expect all that repercussion.” She said that the content does not contain explicit nudity, but that the public’s interest was immediate.

After the decision of the Portuguese justice, Pat Beijo posted on his social networks a message for people to stop speaking ill of others. “Away from all kinds of hypocrisy and prejudice,” he published. She also posted a definition of the word prejudice: “unfavorable judgment formed without objective reason”. “I believe I suffered discrimination for being a Brazilian and beautiful woman. The price of beauty is expensive. Consequently, it also has to do with my profile on OnlyFans. And look, my content is only sensual. All this resulted in this outcome. A good one. a mother like me, attentive, caring,” he told Quem.