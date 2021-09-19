Patients with sequelae of covid-19 receive free treatment for motor rehabilitation

In Sobradinho, a region with almost 20 thousand confirmed cases of the disease. The city’s Functional Health Clinic is working at full speed

By: Gabriel de Sousa

[email protected]

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) is referring patients who acquired sequelae after coronavirus infection to public rehabilitation clinics spread across the federal capital. The clinics operate at the Regional Hospital of Taguatinga (HRT), the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (HRAN), in addition to the Base Hospital, University Hospital of Brasília (HUB) and the Regional Hospital of Ceilândia (HRC).

In Sobradinho, a city with more than 19,300 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to data from the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Federal District, there is a Functional Health Clinic, located in Block 8, and linked to the city’s Polyclinic. At the site, 16 professionals see about 12 patients a day and 760 each month.

Currently, Brasilienses who acquired motor difficulties due to the disease are also being treated, receiving the support of occupational therapists and physiotherapists.

The installation welcomes the inhabitants of the North Region, which includes, in addition to Sobradinho I and II, the inhabitants of Fercal and Planaltina. The opening hours are from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, with scheduled times for each patient, who must sanitize their hands at the beginning and end of each reception. After the screening is complete, health professionals constantly clean the materials used, in order to respect hospital safety measures.

To be referred to the specialist treatment clinic, it is necessary to attend an appointment with a doctor, so that a transfer to the adult occupational therapy service can be made. After registration, the individual will be taken to the health center closest to their residence.

According to therapist Juliana Costa, the place has been treating people with covid-19 sequelae for a short time. According to her, few patients with covid-19 sequelae are going to the clinic in Sobradinho to be treated. “I think it’s because they don’t know about the service,” he says.



The professional explains that the role of the occupational therapist is to structure, organize and plan the patient’s routine, so that he becomes more independent and acquires more autonomy, gradually returning to recovering his daily life prior to the disease.

According to Juliana (photo below), the treatments are done according to the reality of each person who is referred to the clinic. “The service is done in an individualized way, and it depends on what the patient’s complaint is, there are some who have difficulty balancing, there are some who have gross motor coordination, and some who have the most delicate movements,” says the therapist.

The professional comments that she intends to ensure that all those who are referred to the Sobradinho Functional Health Clinic are able to recover their skills in carrying out day-to-day habits that were harmed by the coronavirus, due to the sequelae after the infection. “We hope that they regain their autonomy, their quality of life, and that they manage to be more independent,” he explains.

One of the patients at the clinic is a designer who uses the computer as his main work tool. After being infected with the coronavirus, he is being referred for regular treatment at the facility, in order to recover his movements and perform better in his professional life.



According to the professional from the public health network, so far, no patient at the clinic has completed their treatment. In an interview with Jornal de Brasília, Juliana Costa said that the attendee who made the most progress during her stay at the facility was a woman who arrived with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, with tremors in the body, which affected her balance. Today, after months of treatment carried out twice a week, she is already performing better, being able to walk more easily.

Other services:

At the Asa Norte Regional Hospital (HRAN), the Egress Outpatient Clinic operates, where patients left with covid-19 sequelae are treated. The service is available every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm. At the site, four doctors are present to provide support to the sick. According to the Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF), more than a thousand people with complications due to the virus have already been treated at the site.

The facility has the highest technology and is aimed at patients who had the most acute coronavirus infection or those who were hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to specialists, the main sequel that the coronavirus can leave in critically ill patients is pulmonary fibrosis, which can be reversed through intensive treatment that involves physical therapy and medication. These procedures are performed at the Asa Norte Regional Hospital (HRAN), free of charge.



In the clinical evaluation, carried out at the Outpatient Clinic, the patient is examined and all information and clinical history are collected. Afterwards, the individual is introduced for a complete lung function test, which includes spirometry, lung volumes, and carbon monoxide diffusion.