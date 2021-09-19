Patrícia Poeta tells how the post-surgery recovery period has been

The 44-year-old journalist and presenter, Patricia Poeta, told followers about the recovery process after having to undergo emergency tonsil surgery earlier this month, and revealed what is helping her to cope with the period: reading .
During those days, at rest, without speaking, one of the things that did me the most good and helped me to face this phase was? Read. Patricia Poet
Poet shared what he learned from reading the book “10% happier” by fellow journalist Dan Harris, an American anchor. “It talks about contemplating the present moment, living the now for real (things that I always try to follow)”, commented she, who wished all followers a good weekend.
“Enjoying every second of it,” he wrote. The journalist was discharged from hospital on the 10th, and commented this week on how her recovery has been:
Dear ones, in the recovery process here. Physical therapy to avoid the risk of thrombosis and improve lung capacity after surgery. Face bandage to exercise open mouth. Food with medical advice, on account of the points. And so on… What I can guarantee is that I stay focused on this recovery to be 100% soon (this ‘soon’ when my body accepts, of course). By the way, taking care of the mind too. Exercising the combo: patience and resilience more than ever. All in the time it has to be. Patricia Poet