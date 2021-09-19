Patrícia Poeta tells how the post-surgery recovery period has been

The 44-year-old journalist and presenter, Patricia Poeta, told followers about the recovery process after having to undergo emergency tonsil surgery earlier this month, and revealed what is helping her to cope with the period: reading .

During those days, at rest, without speaking, one of the things that did me the most good and helped me to face this phase was? Read. Patricia Poet

Poet shared what he learned from reading the book “10% happier” by fellow journalist Dan Harris, an American anchor. “It talks about contemplating the present moment, living the now for real (things that I always try to follow)”, commented she, who wished all followers a good weekend.

“Enjoying every second of it,” he wrote. The journalist was discharged from hospital on the 10th, and commented this week on how her recovery has been: