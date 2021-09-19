Paulinho, ex-Corinthians, Barcelona and the Brazilian team, leaves Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, after playing just 4 games

O Al-Ahli, from Saudi Arabia, reported this Saturday that the steering wheel Paulinho terminated contract with the club.

The 32-year-old player, with stints for Corinthians, Barcelona, tottenham and Brazilian Team, hit the Middle East team on July 22 this year.

Now, however, he leaves the Saudis after playing just four games for the association, with two goals scored.

“The board of Al-Ahli this Saturday completed the procedures to terminate the contract of the Brazilian Paulinho by mutual agreement between the parties,” wrote the club.

“The end of Paulinho’s contract happens due to emergency circumstances. He spoke with the team’s board recently and said that he had reflected on his performance on the field during the last rounds, expressing that he was not able to provide the contribution he considers necessary for the team. “, followed.

Paulinho at Guangzhou Evergrande, China Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

“For its part, the board of Al-Ahli expressed its most sincere thanks to Paulinho for the short period in which he was with the team, wishing him success in his career,” he added.

The Brazilian’s contract with the Arabs ran until June 2024.

Now, the midfielder is without a club and awaits proposals to define his future.

The last time he took the field was last Friday, in a 1-1 draw between Al-Ahli and Al-Fateh, for the Saudi Championship.

Before hitting the Middle East team, Paulinho was speculated on Corinthians, Grêmio, Flamengo and Red Bull Bragantino.