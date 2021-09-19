Paysandu wins and approaches classification in Serie C | Sport Para | Online Diary

With emotion and drama, Paysandu is very close to qualifying for the foursquare of access in the Brazilian Championship of Serie C and can reach the goal in advance.

Papão beat Altos-PI by 3-2, this Saturday (18), in Teresina (PI), for the penultimate round of the Terceirona, which brings Papão closer to the spot in the next phase of the tournament,

The first half of the game had a lot of work for the net: first the visitors came out ahead in the vacility of the Piauí defense, Robinho was smart and head opened the score for Papão, but the home team tied immediately after in the submission of Manoel, who kicked at the angle inside the area.

On minute 33, Papão decided to return the vacility of the people from Piauí: Netinho took a free kick and Leandro Silva tried to cut, but scored an own goal and Altos-PI stayed ahead.

It didn’t take long and from the top, Papão reached the tie: Perema took advantage of the confusion in the area and with one touch made everything the same in Albertão, in the 39th minute.

In the second half, full-back Leandro Silva redeemed himself with the bicolor crowd and head-on took advantage of the corner kick to put Paysandu ahead, on minute nine.

From there, Papão had chances to expand the score. First with Jhonnatan, who hits the crossbar, and free kick, and then with Thiago Santos, who kicked it out on the Alviceleste counterattack.

On the other side, the team from Piauí tried and pressed, but the most they could get was a ball on the crossbar in Roger’s kick.

With the victory, Papão reaches 27 points and sleeps in the leadership of group A of Serie C and can qualify in this round, in case of a draw or defeat of Ferroviário-CE, against Manaus-AM, on Sunday (19) , in the Arena da Colina.

In the last round of the first phase, Altos-PI will face Jacuipense-BA away from home and Paysandu will host Manaus-AM, in Belém. The entire round will take place on Saturday (25).

DATASHEET

HIGH: Fabio; Gean, Mimica, Lobo and Tiaguinho; Lucas Campos (Amilcar), Netinho and Klenisson (Cesinha); Rodrigo Andrade (Juninho Arcanjo), Manoel (Roger) and Betinho (Madson)

Coach: Paulinho Kobayashi

PAYSANDU: Victor Souza; Leandro Silva, Perema, Denilson and Diego Matos; Mouse (Jhonnatan), Marino, Ruy (José Aldo) and Robinho (Marcelo); Rildo (Laércio) and Rafael Grampola (Thiago Santos)

Technician: Roberto Fonseca

REFEREE: Zandick Gondim Alves (RN)

ASSISTANTS: Vinicius Melo de Lima (RN) and Francisco de Assis da Hora (RN)

YELLOW CARDS: Mimica (ALT) ; Diego Matos, Victor Souza, Robinho, José Aldo (PSC)

LOCATION: Albertão stadium, Teresina (PI)