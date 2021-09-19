Pedestrians take 3 punishments in less than 24 hours in The Farm 13

Despite the efforts of the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, the workers at Fazenda 13 received the first punishments of the edition at the Tik Tok party on Saturday (18/9). So far, there have been three punishments. Check out the reason and duration of each of them below:

1st punishment

The first punishment happened for a common mistake of those who are still used to the program’s rules. During the party, one of the residents of Baia used the toilet at the headquarters, which is prohibited by regulation. It is still unclear which pawn made the mistake, but we remind you who is part of the first stall in the edition: Mussunzinho, Dayane Mello, Solange Gomes, Victor Pecoraro, Dynho Alves and Nego do Borel. As a result, the entire house was left without running water for the next 12 hours. The punishment ended this Saturday afternoon (Sep 18) at 1:30 pm.

2nd punishment

Farm parties don’t usually last all night because pedestrians have to take care of the animals in the mornings. The group from Baia in the horse stable, ready to sleep, when the actor Mussunzinho went up to the headquarters, which is also prohibited by the rules. “According to page five of the bay manual, after the curfew of the garish, the residents of the bay cannot go beyond the gate and the boundaries of the fence that separates the animals from the headquarters area. And the pedestrians at headquarters can no longer go to the animal area. For non-compliance with this rule, the whole group will be punished”, announced farmer Gui Araújo. The punishment? 24 hours without egg replacement!

3rd punishment

The residents of Baia attack again! According to the program rules, none of them can use the pool. Dayane Mello did exactly the opposite and decided to cool off, which left all the residents of A Fazenda 12 for 24 hours without the gym. The slip of the person occurred after a series of complaints that she made during the night and in the morning of this Saturday. “I never imagined that there would be so many rules in my life. Can’t do anything! It’s on purpose to get stressed, right?”, said the model and ex-BBB.