Pel does physiotherapy and daughter says: ‘It was two steps forward’

Pel showed good humor while doing physical exercises in bed. (Photo: Kely Nascimento/Instagram) Pel continues to recover from the removal of a colon tumor. Hospitalized at Albert Einstein Hospital, the King of Football was filmed this Saturday by his daughter performing physical therapy activities. Pel exercised with a type of stationary bicycle without indicating any further restrictions.

Pel’s painting still inspires care. At dawn on Friday, he had a respiratory instability and was transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as a precaution. With the situation stabilized, the doctors authorized her shift to semi-intensive care.

The eternal Santos shirt 10 was hospitalized on August 30 in the capital of São Paulo to undergo routine exams. However, a tumor was found in the colon, which had to be surgically removed. After stating on Friday that a step back was taken, daughter Kely Nascimento, in a new publication, guarantees that the situation has changed for the better: “Today was two steps forward. Thank you for all the affection and all the messages”, he wrote.

Also on Friday, the King of Football also had a message shared by him on his profiles: “My friends, I’m still recovering very well. of you,” he reported. The first time he left the ICU, Pel used social media to reassure fans.

“Don’t think for a minute that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received here. Thank you so much to each of you for taking a minute of your day to send me good energies. Love, love and love! I’m still happier every day, with a lot of willingness to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We’ll be together soon!”, he concluded.

In addition to the physiotherapy activities, which are common in longer-term hospitalization situations, Pel also had a shave by one of the nurses. In the video where he appears pedaling, the King is willing and making fast movements, without many limitations.

At 80 years old, the three-time world champion with the Brazilian team (1958, 1962 and 1970) has not appeared very publicly, preferring to preserve and maintain health treatments.