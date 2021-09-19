Pilar goes from heaven to hell in the second phase of In Times of the Emperor; learn how · TV news

This Monday (20) chapter marks the beginning of the second phase of Nos Tempos do Imperador. After spending years in the United States, Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will return as a graduate doctor. However, her return will be a real nightmare, and she will have to face rock after rock, with painful revelations and even fake news.

For starters, the girl will discover that Samuel (Michel Gomes), her former boyfriend, with whom she had fought before leaving Brazil, is now engaged to Zayla (Heslaine Vieira), her rival. The two will come to meet again, which will cause a real cake of climate.

To make matters worse, the girl will find herself rejected by the patients themselves. Despite having studied a lot to be able to practice medicine, she will listen to clients who are indignant and who will refuse to be seen because the young woman is a woman.

As if that wasn’t enough, Pilar will still fall prey to a setup by Tonico (Alexandre Nero), which she abandoned at the altar in the past. The jerk will buy a newspaper, called O Berro, and will use it to publish a story full of lies about the doctor’s life, which will make her lose the chance of having patients for good.

Angered, she will go after the jerk and order him to recant for what he has published. Hearing only cynical responses, she will spit in the villain’s face. Pilar will still have to suffer with the rejection of Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), her sister, who never resigned herself to being abandoned by the heroine of the Globo soap opera.

playback/globe TV

Gabriela Medvedovski in the six o’clock soap opera

Week Summary

Monday, 9/20 (Chapter 37)

Germana and Licurgo have an accident. Leopoldina provokes Luísa. Tonico and Borges seal a partnership. Samuel decides to become an engineer, and Pedro says he’ll help him. Guebo disapproves of Samuel’s decision to abandon music. Lupita seduces Batista in exchange for money and makes a deal with Borges. Luísa comments to Pedro about her distrust of Leopoldina.

A few years pass. Samuel defends his engineering thesis. Quinzinho receives a letter from Vitória. Eudoro claims that Dolores will marry Tonico. Pilar arrives in Brazil.

Tuesday, September 21 (Chapter 38)

Pilar talks to Pedro and Teresa, and finds out that Samuel is majoring in engineering. Quinzinho and Clemência think about Vitória. Pilar is hostile to Luísa. Lupita knows Bernardinho. Batista questions Bernardinho about his training in the Navy.

Pilar stays at the casino hotel. Isabel suffers from the encounter with her intended bridegroom. Guebo questions Samuel’s love for Zayla. Tonico joins Christie against Pedro. Samuel finds Pilar.

Wednesday, 9/22 (Chapter 39)

Quinzinho helps Samuel lose Pilar and avoid meeting the two. Lota rejoices when he sees Bernardinho. Pilar is admitted to work at Santa Casa. Alberto stays at the casino hotel and falls in love with Clemencia. Pilar watches Samuel’s graduation and watches as Zayla kisses him.

Luísa claims that Pilar was deceived by Dolores. Lota demands to move with Batista to Rio de Janeiro. Tonico manipulates Pedro with news about Christie. Guebo falls into a Borges trap. Samuel looks for Pilar.

Thursday, 9/23 (Chapter 40)

Samuel and Pilar deal with each other formally. Guebo and his friends manage to escape from Borges unrecognized. Tonico, Nélio and Nino invent a false testimony by Pedro. Bernardinho confesses that he ran away from the Navy. Luísa warns Pedro about Tonico. Tonico’s plan against Pedro works.

Pilar goes to work. Eudoro announces that he will go with Dolores to Rio de Janeiro. Luísa talks to Leopoldina about his hostility towards her. Zayla discovers that Pilar is in Brazil. Christie confronts Pedro. Pilar gets indignant when she reads a lying story about her life in the newspaper.

Friday, 9/24 (Chapter 41)

Pilar discovers that Tonico is the owner of the newspaper and confronts the deputy for the published lies. Jamil teases Guebo about Zayla. Teresa provokes Luisa. Isabel dreams of Pierre, her suitor. Pedro demands that Tonico assume that the story about Pilar was a lie.

Alberto and Clemência become more and more enchanted with each other. Zayla assures Samuel that he won’t let anyone get in the way of their happiness. Caxias offers Samuel a job opportunity. Teresa tells Pilar that Luísa was never Samuel’s lover. Pierre arrives on Thursday.

Saturday, 9/25 (Chapter 42)

Leopoldina and Isabel fall in love with Pierre and Luísa tries to calm the princesses’ spirits. Pilar decides to serve the population on the streets. Lupita is surprised to learn that Lota and Batista will move to Rio de Janeiro.

Justina tells Pilar that Samuel still loves her. Leopoldina and Isabel vie for Pierre’s attention. Alberto declares himself to Clemencia. The princesses disguise themselves to go out on the sly with Pierre.

