Police ask for arrest of suspect involved in Lucas do Valle’s death

The Civil Police of São Paulo found the motorcycle that was used by criminals in the robbery that ended in the death of 29-year-old commercial manager Lucas do Valle. The victim is the granddaughter of the narrator of Globo, Record and Band Luciano do Valle. The information is from Record TV and R7.

According to authorities, fingerprints of a 20-year-old boy, named as the owner of the vehicle, were found on the motorcycle. The suspect was taken to the police station on Saturday (18) and gave testimony. For investigators, he is one of the two criminals who participated in the robbery in the early hours of Wednesday (15).

According to investigators, the young man presented a series of contradictions during his testimony on Saturday. His temporary arrest was ordered by the police.

Lucas do Valle was shot during the robbery on Wednesday (15). He spent two days in hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died on Friday (17).

Through social networks, Lucas’ mother, journalist Alessandra do Valle, made a post in honor of her son. “Go in peace my light! Your mother loves you unconditionally!” he wrote.

Considered one of the greatest narrators in the country’s history, Luciano do Valle died at the age of 66 in April 2014. He suffered a heart attack while flying to a broadcast on Band, a station that he turned into the “Canal do Esporte” in the 1980s.

