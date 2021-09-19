Police discover secret passage in apartment of SBT actor found dead

The death of the actor who played the character Válter in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo” (2016) on SBT, Luiz Carlos Araújo, found dead last Saturday, 11, is still a mystery. In the Police Report (BO) registered on the day his body was found, the Police reported having identified a secret passage it gave access to the apartment without having to go through the lobby, and the internal security cameras were all turned off.

According to Uol, who had access to the B. O, the actor’s body was found no apparent signs of violence. However, as the death would have happened about three days before, Luiz’s face was quite misshapen and his skin was quite dark, details attributed to the state of putrefaction in which the body was.

Also, wearing red underwear, gray socks and a blue shirt, the actor was found lying on the bed, on his back and his legs slightly bent. Cameras were found in the apartment: above the entrance door, in the hallway and inside the bedroom. The officers were intrigued by a large TV and a stabilizer on top of a rack, which were unplugged and unplugged from the HDMI cables that provided internet access.

About the subject

Also, behind the TV, was found a DVR device that the Police believe is the storage place for the images of the three cameras found in the place. The device was not accessed or extracted at the time the body was found so as not to spoil possible evidence regarding the actor’s death.

Also found in Luiz’s room was a large open area which had a net that made adjoining wall with a water tank. According to the police, the passage allowed access to the apartment without having to go through the building entrance. The bedroom balcony also caught the attention of the Police for being completely open.

suspicious friend visits

According to the portal of Uol, Pedro da Silva Araújo, the doorman of the building where the actor lived, informed that the last time he saw Luiz was on Monday, 6th, after he left for lunch. In addition, the professional also reported that the victim was constantly receiving visits from a young man who was also called Luiz, who was introduced as a friend of the actor’s gym.

According to the doorman’s testimony, the friend would have visited the actor’s apartment for the last time last Monday, 6th, the same day that Luiz would have been seen leaving the building for lunch, never returning to the place. According to the employee, the friend with the same name had the habit of having lunch with the victim and spent a lot of time in the apartment. He was described as a very tall, white, bearded, black-haired, very strong man, with no visible tattoos and no identifiable accent as different from São Paulo.

investigation process

The case is still being investigated by the Police, who asked for the expertise of some items in the house, such as a black bag that covered the actor’s head, in order to identify any possible fingerprint. Investigations were also requested of fingerprints left on items found in the bathroom of the apartment, in addition to the seizure of security equipment and two cell phones found beside the body.

A technical analysis to identify a possible escape from the environment through climbing was also requested, as well as a detailed report from the Forensic Medical Institute (IML), with necroscopic, sexological and toxicological examination.

