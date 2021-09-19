Police find motorcycle used by bandits in robbery that killed Luciano do Valle’s grandson | Brazil



Lucas do Valle, grandson of the historic narrator Luciano do Valle, died on the night of this Friday, the 17th – Photo: Reproduction

The Civil Police found the motorcycle used in an attempt to rob commercial manager Lucas do Valle, grandson of narrator Luciano do Valle, who died this Friday night, 17. The victim was surprised by two men who were riding a motorcycle and shot in the head, in the region of Ipiranga, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

Lucas was hospitalized at Hospital São Paulo, but did not resist the injuries. In a statement, the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo (SSP) informed that the motorcycle, model Honda, was also found in the South Zone of the city, during Operation Centauro.

“The occurrence was registered with the 17th DP (Ipiranga), which requested an expert report from the Criminalistics Institute (IC) for the meeting place and for the motorcycle, seized and taken to the police station. Investigations are continuing to identify and locate the perpetrators of the robbery “, wrote the SSP. The case is still under investigation, but the suspect named as the last owner of the motorcycle has already been arrested and taken to the 17th Police Department.

At the time, Lucas’ car was taken by criminals and abandoned on Rua do Lago, in Vila Nair. The crime was registered as an attempted robbery, seizure and delivery of a vehicle in the same unit.

Lucas would have turned 30 this Saturday, 18. Alessandra do Valle, his mother, paid a tribute on social networks this morning. “God is welcoming you with open arms! Your mother loves you unconditionally!”, he wrote.