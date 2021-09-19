Politicians socialize at Ninho with pelada and barbecue during Flamengo training | Flamengo

The training ground used by Flamengo’s base teams, at Ninho do Urubu, received this Saturday morning a lively soccer game between councilors and deputies, with barbecue. At the same time, on another lawn, he was training the club’s professional team – according to reports, without interference. Flamengo informed that it will not comment on the matter.
Pelada of councilors x deputies in the Nest of the Vulture — Photo: Reproduction
Photos of politicians fraternizing without a mask circulated in message groups, and they were also posted on social media.
The get-together took place at the same time as the training of the professional team, which carried out the activity in the main field with an eye on the match against Grêmio, this Sunday. The work of Renato Gaúcho, according to information from people who were at the CT, was not hindered and there was no grouping up to the athletes.
According to people from the club heard by the report, in principle the game would be played in Gávea, the club’s headquarters, but as the place cannot receive guests, the members complained and the solution was to transfer it to the Ninho.
Flamengo’s Board of Directors at an event at Ninho — Photo: Instagram Reproduction