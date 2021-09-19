Portugal recognizes vaccination certificates issued by Brazil

Portugal started to recognize today (18) the vaccination and recovery certificates issued by other countries. With the measure, until September 30, entry into that country is allowed, “for the purpose of non-essential travel, subject to confirmation of reciprocity”, for citizens holding vaccination or recovery certificates.

In practice, the measure means that it is no longer mandatory to submit negative tests only when tourists arrive at Portuguese airports. The waiver of tests does not apply to cultural and gastronomic activities in Portugal, where they are mandatory, such as restaurants on weekends or hotel accommodation.

Brazil and the United States are on the list, but the authorization applies only to vaccines recognized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the European Union: Janssen, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer. In the Brazilian case, CoronaVac was not authorized by the European sanitary control agency.

Testing

Testing also remains an alternative on arrival in Portugal for those without a valid certificate. Negative PCR or rapid antigen tests performed 72 or 48 hours prior to departure are accepted.

The tests must be those on the approval list of the European Union Health Safety Committee. The information must indicate the traveler’s identification, type and name of the test, manufacturer, date, time and place of collection, result, issuing entity and authentication number. Without these specifications, a new test, paid for by the passenger, must be carried out at the airport, where it will remain until the result.

cruises

The new rule, also valid for cruise passengers and linked to the fortnightly renewal of tourist flights, is effective until September 30 and can be extended or revoked depending on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other countries that have also had vaccination certificates recognized as long as there is reciprocity are Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, South Korea, Jordan, New Zealand, Qatar, Republic of Moldova, People’s Republic of China, Singapore, Ukraine , Uruguay, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Certificates from these countries must include the names of the holders, date of birth, the vaccine taken and the number of doses, in addition to the date of vaccination and the date of the last dose administered. There is also a need to state the country where the vaccine was administered and the entity issuing the certificate.

Quarantine

In the case of citizens from South Africa, India and Nepal, the requirement for “a period of prophylactic isolation of 14 days, at home or in a place indicated by the health authorities” in Portugal continues.

competitions

The Portuguese government also listed the international professional sporting competitions that are exempted “from fulfilling the mandatory confinement duty, regardless of the origin of the respective participants.” of the Sporting team, from Braga.