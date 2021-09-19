Probable escalations, embezzlement and arbitration

This Sunday (19), Flamengo and Grêmio face each other again, now for the Brazilian Championship, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

For the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo x Grêmio face each other again on the pitch. This Sunday, the ball rolls for the two teams at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã. Fla, now commanded by Renato Gaúcho, wants to continue with the good numbers on Felipão’s team, to end a fast. In the last match, the weather was hot on the field.

Mengão, which occupies the third place in the Brasileirão, even with fewer games, has a large advantage over Immortal. In the last ten games between the teams, there were eight victories for the Rio team and two two draws. The last time the team from Rio Grande do Sul won was in the national competition in 2018.

Grêmio wants to end their rival’s advantage, as they are in the relegation zone, have 19 points and are in 18th place., and you need the victory to move up and leave the z4 for good.

Flamengo x Grêmio: Probable squads, embezzlement and arbitration:

FLAMENGO

Diego Alves, Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique and Renê; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Michael; Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Filipe Luís (calf injury), Arrascaeta (left thigh injury) and Diego (reconditioning after calf edema).

GUILD

Gabriel Chapecó (Brenno); Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Villasanti, Campaz (Lucas Silva), Alisson and Ferreira; Borja (Diego Souza).

Embezzlement: Geromel (foot fracture), Kannemann (hip pain) and Douglas Costa (muscle injury)

ARBITRATION

Marielson Alves Silva (BA) whistles the match and Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC) will be in the VAR