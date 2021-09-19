Projota reveals a difficult phase, says that she gained 15 kilos and shows that she has overcome

the rapper project used social media to reveal that he gained 15 kilos in recent months. According to the artist, who participated in BBB 21 and lost his grandmother in June this year, he has been going through a difficult period.

“They say that what doesn’t kill, gets fat! Because I gained 15 kilos. Due to anxiety, anguish, fear, I don’t know”, said the artist.

Projota also said that she started to take care of herself. “I’m now on the path to seeking my best form again, I’m on the way, respecting myself and going at my pace,” he said.

Still in Instagram stories, the artist celebrated the new phase and commented on the new haircut.

“After 2 years without cutting my hair properly due to the pandemic, I went today! Because now I’m fine! Because I feel ready for another one! And I even made a streak in my hair that I had never done before, and for you it might not be a big deal, but for me it means that I crossed out the main item on my to-do list for this year, and that item said: EXCEED!”, wrote Projota.

