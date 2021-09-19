PSG: Leonardo gets annoyed with Messi’s salary publication and guarantees: ‘Too far from reality’

The publication of the newspaper the team about Lionel Messi’s salary deeply angered the leaders of the PSG, especially Leonardo.

The Brazilian went public this Saturday (18) to deny the figures published by the French daily and criticize what he called “unacceptable and absolutely false”.

According to the team, Messi has the possibility of earning, tax-free, the staggering sum of 110 million euros (R$682 million) for two years of contract, plus an optional third. Part of the value would be via PSG Fan Token, which are the club’s official cryptocurrencies.

“It is very far from reality, in a matter of values ​​and time. (The contract) It has a confidentiality clause, but I can say that it is not true”, guaranteed Leonardo.

“We can’t accept that. It’s unacceptable, absolutely false. A high of respect and we don’t like it,” the Brazilian top hat continued, enraged.

“I don’t understand the moment to publish this. It’s really far from reality. The duration of the contract is two years. There is no mandatory or non-mandatory option. It’s a lie and we didn’t like it.”

Messi has two games with the PSG shirt and still hasn’t hit the net. He tries to break the short fast and score his first goal without the shirt of the Barcelona this weekend.