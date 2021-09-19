Public is shocked to discover where Pyong Lee’s wife went to live with young son to raise

the wedding of Pyong Lee came to an end, but it seems that the ex-wife, Sammy Lee, is very well off, as he went to live with his son in a mansion in Alphaville, in Greater São Paulo.

The site has more than 850 m², with four bedrooms and a large free space. In addition, there is a large green area with private gardens, as well as a pool has infinity edge and sauna.

She showed everything to Casa Vogue Brasil and revealed: “I chose this house because of the backyard with more than 450 m² of green area, which is actually my favorite place. It’s where I can spend time with Jake.”

Despite this, everything is not ready yet, as she also intends to make a renovation to make the house look like her and her son’s. Meanwhile, the house is close to Pyong Lee’s.

His intention was to choose a property close by to facilitate the contact between both of them with their son. It is worth remembering that the end of the relationship happened because of her husband’s visit to Ilha Record.

There he ended up under the duvet with Antonela Avellaneda. Some time later, the former couple decided to go to a religious retreat. The information has been confirmed by Leo Days, from Metropolis.

The two decided to disconnect from the world and spend six days turning their energies to spirituality, healing themselves from the “mistakes of the past” and getting back together as a couple.

For this, the two had to pay R$5.5 thousand. The value of the retreat, which began on Tuesday (24), included accommodation, food and materials used throughout the program.

As Estância Paraíso – Ministry of Restoring Lives, is located in Sabará, Minas Gerais, transport costs were paid out of the retreat price.

There, Sammy and Pyong attended lectures, went through individual sessions with pastors and workers and even had “psychological” care. In a conversation with Leo Dias, the digital influencer’s advisor told:

“Seeking to rebuild his relationship with Christ, Sammy traveled to a spiritual retreat in Minas Gerais. Her ex-husband, Pyong Lee, is present at the site but they both arrived separately, are staying in different rooms and on different schedules”.

It should be noted that, before going to the retreat, the influencer’s ex-wife explained to fans that she would be away from her cell phone for 6 days: “

It will be a time of self-knowledge and approach to God. It’s official! Today I hand over my cell phone and I don’t have it until Sunday. I hope to come back refreshed and with many new things to share with you”.

Check out:

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.