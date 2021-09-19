Real Madrid defines new strategy on Mbappé, says TV

Anyone who thinks that the soap opera involving Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappé has come to an end is wrong. The merengue club has not given up on signing the Paris Saint-Germain striker, but has made an important decision about the player.

According to the Spanish TV show ‘El Chiringuito’, Real Madrid officials no longer want the “Mbappé theme” to be talked about inside the club. According to journalist Pipo Estrada, who participates in the television program, “all meringues employees are prohibited from talking about the subject until the end of the season.”

Real’s idea is to take the negotiation with Mbappé out of the focus, turning attention to the competitions that the team led by Carlo Ancelotti is playing. However, behind the scenes, the leaders are still working with the idea of ​​reaching an agreement with the striker until January, when he must sign a pre-contract with the Spanish.

Mbappé’s contract with PSG ends in June 2022. For this reason, he could transfer to Real for free, after the end of his relationship, as the team led by President Florentino Pérez intends to do.

In the final days of the transfer window, in August, Real Madrid made two big proposals to remove Mbappé from PSG. However, the French club remained adamant and rejected the Spanish offers.