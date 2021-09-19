Record TV confirms A Fazenda 14 in its 2022 schedule

Adriane Galisteu signed a three-year contract with Record TV to be part of the talent cast of the Barra Funda broadcaster. Therefore, the blonde is guaranteed in The Farm 14 which is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2022.

One of the curiosities that surround these reality shows are the amounts that television networks pay for artists to participate in their projects.

Adriane Galisteu will present A Fazenda 13 (Reproduction/Antonio Chahestian/Record TV)

To unravel this, the column found that the Barra Funda broadcaster will pay between 80 and 150 thousand reais for each farmer. This value fluctuates due to the artist’s popularity.

Before entering the program, the pawn receives half of this amount; and, after its elimination, it receives the rest. But if you give up on the project during the ‘course’, the participant has to return this money to Record TV. This same scheme happens with the members of the Power Couple Brazil and Island Record.

The column found that Adriane Galisteu will receive something around BRL 500,000.00 (five hundred thousand reais) monthly to present the rural reality of Record TV. But it is noteworthy that this value should increase with the insertions of advertisements in the successful project of the broadcaster of Deep bar.

Cache of participants in A Fazenda 13:

*Solange Gomes (BRL 80 thousand)

*Mussunzinho (BRL 80 thousand)

*Mileide Mihaile (BRL 150 thousand)

*Liziane Gutierrez (BRL 80 thousand)

*Gui Araújo (BRL 90 thousand)

*Tati Quebra Barraco (BRL 150 thousand)

*Erasmo Viana (BRL 80 thousand)

*Fernanda Medrado (BRL 80 thousand)

*Arcrebian (BRL 120 thousand)

*Tiago Silva (BRL 80 thousand)

*MC Gui (BRL 100 thousand)

*Dynho Alves (BRL 80 thousand)

*Dayane Mello (BRL 80 thousand)

*Nego do Borel (BRL 150 thousand)

*Victor Pecoraro (BRL 80 thousand)

*Erika Schneider (BRL 80 thousand)

*Aline Mineiro (BRL 80 thousand)

* Rich Melquiades (BRL 80 thousand)

*Valentina Francavilla (BRL 80 thousand)

*Marina Ferrari (BRL 80 thousand)