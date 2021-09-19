Referee of controversial duel in 2018 whistles the game between Corinthians and América-MG this Sunday

Corinthians faces América-MG this Sunday, at 18:15. At Neo Química Arena, the ball rolls for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. CBF climbed Sávio Pereira Sampaio to command the whistle.

Savio has three Timão games to his credit. The first duel remains the most controversial, even after three years. On May 6, 2018, in Brasileirão’s first round, he was the referee of the dispute between Corinthians and Ceará, which ended in a tie at 1-1. Jadson and Pedrinho were knocked down in the area and asked for a penalty, both bids were ignored.

Afterwards, he whistled a game in 2020 against Athletico-PR, won by Timão by 1-0, with a goal by Everaldo. Bruno Méndez was sent off for a tough move on Renato Kayzer. Savio’s last meeting with Corinthians was in June, when the team drew 1-1 with Fluminense. This time, it was the opponent who had a player expelled, forward Abel Hernández.

Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior are this night’s assistants. Thiago Luis Scarascati is the fourth referee and Wagner Reway commands the VAR.

