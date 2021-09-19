Release, pricing, history and more

Horizon Forbidden West, along with God of War Ragnarok, is one of the most anticipated titles on PS4 and PS5. The game that arrives in 2022 will be a PlayStation Studios exclusive and will bring back Aloy to lead an adventure to the West, a place full of mechanical creatures and plagued by the threat of destruction.

With anticipation to play the game in mind, we’ve gathered here everything you need to know about the next Guerrilla Games title, from launch, consoles and pricing to trailers, characters and more.

Horizon Forbidden West Islands

As previously announced by Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West will be released on both PS4 and PS5, covering both new and old generation PlayStation consoles. After a controversy, Sony released the free upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version.

Launch of Horizon Forbidden West

The game was slated to hit the market as early as 2021, but Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed and the official release is now February 18, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West prices

Horizon Forbidden West prices have already been released by Sony and the products are on pre-order.

At PS Store, check the values ​​by version:

Physical editions are also on pre-sale at Amazon*:

History of Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is a sequel to the acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn and will follow Aloy’s story. This time, the heroine will explore the Forbidden West, more specifically the post-apocalyptic version of the California, Utah and Nevada region. Players will explore familiar areas such as San Francisco and Yosemite National Park.

Even by preventing the immediate apocalypse in the original game, Earth remains under threat. Storms are ravaging the planet and a plague is annihilating organic life — all this, of course, as machines roam. Extinction is imminent and Aloy will have to prevent another chaotic event as he battles robotic creatures, forges new alliances and discovers secrets from a distant past.

Horizon Forbidden West Characters

Aloy (Ashly Burch)

Aloy returns as the protagonist. Image: SIE / Disclosure

Aloy returns as the protagonist of Horizon Forbidden West. The character, who has a strong connection with the eschatological events that precede the era in which he lives, must return to discover more secrets about the past.

Sylens (Lance Reddick)

The enigmatic Sylens returns to Forbidden West. Image: SIE / Disclosure

Eclipse’s mysterious founder and now Aloy’s ally Sylens returns to Forbidden West, bringing with him all the knowledge he has about the civilization that lived before the end of the world.

Erend (John Hopkins)

Erend is rescued by Aloy. Image: SIE / Disclosure

Erend, Aloy’s great friend and ally, will accompany the protagonist on the journey to the Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West Trailers

You can watch the Horizon Forbidden West trailer below.

Ad Trailer:

Gameplay Trailer:

Trailer with new release date:

Horizon Forbidden West Images

Check out the images from Horizon Forbidden West:

