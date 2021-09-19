remember famous straights who have had gay experiences

Theo Becker caused controversy on social media during the week by revealing that he has “tried” to be gay and to be “more open-minded” about his own sexuality, but he “didn’t succeed”.

In the comments of the publication made on Twitter, followers criticized the artist’s speech by pointing out that being homosexual is not a “choice” as the ex-participant of “A Fazenda” tried to convey.

Other famous people have had same-sex relationships. Not classifying the experiences as an “attempt” to be gay, they commented on the matter and did not assume homosexuality.

angelina jolie

Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in the early “Tomb Raider” movies Image: reproduction

before marrying jonny Lee Miller in 1996, angelina jolie had a relationship with the model jenny Shimizu, who commented on the case to the British newspaper “News of the world” in 2014.

At the time, she claimed to see Angelina jolie as a lesbian and that he didn’t believe she would stay away from women for long even after her marriage to Brad Pitt.

Cat Blanchett

Cate Blanchett in “Mrs America” Image: Disclosure

In an interview with Variety in 2015, the Australian actress said she had “many relationships” with women during her youth. During the conversation, she refused the label of bisexual or lesbian.

Cate has been married to playwright and screenwriter Andrew Upton since 1997.

Reynaldo Gianecchini

The 48-year-old actor said he has had sex with men in the past, but does not intend to raise the “homosexual flag”. He commented on the matter in an interview with O Globo newspaper held in 2019.

I have, yes, had romance with men and I think this is the time to say that. But I never felt compelled to carry the banner of homosexuality. Desire for me is not about gender or age. It took me a while to talk because this always comes up against the size of prejudice in Brazil. But now it’s important to reaffirm freedom, for myself and for those facing repression.

Reynaldo Gianecchini in an interview with O Globo

The following year, Gianecchini became pansexual in an interview with the EFE news agency.

Drew Barrymore

The Panthers star also reminisced about experiences with women. In March of this year, Sara Gilbert, best known for playing Leslie Winkle in The Big Bang Theory, claimed her first gay kiss was with the actress.

The two acted in the 1992 movie “Indecent Relationship” and had to kiss in one of the scenes. “Oh, I think we need to practice because we want it to look good on screen. We had a lot of fun,” Drew joked about the memory.

The actress was married to three men: Will Kopelman (2012 to 2016), Tom Green (between 2001 and 2002) and Jeremy Thomas (between 1994 and 195).

Douglas Sampaio

Winner of “A Fazenda 8”, Douglas Sampaio admitted that he has had a relationship with men in an interview with the program “Na Real”, presented by Bruno Di Simone on YouTube.

“I’ve already been with a man and I have no problem with that. But I don’t define myself bisexual, no,” said the current boyfriend of actress Camila Luna in July this year.

Lindsay Lohan

In 2018, the actress confirmed that she had relationships with other women in an interview with “The Wendy Williams Show”.

“No, I like men. At one point I liked girls, when I lived in Los Angeles, I don’t say it was a bad thing,” he explained. Lindsay dated DJ Samantha Ronson between 2008 and 2009.

Selena Gomez

In addition to her relationships with Justin Bieber and The Weekend, Selena Gomez also caught public attention with a gay experience.

In 2019, she took the stage during a concert by singer Julia Michaels. After singing the song “Anxiety” together, they kissed in front of the audience.

In 2015, Selena told Pride Source that she didn’t mind rumors about a relationship with British model and actress Cara Delevingne.

Megan Fox

In 2008, actress Megan Fox said she fell in love and had an affair with a stripper.

“I broke up with my boyfriend and then I realized I was in love with the girl who worked at the Body Shop. I decided I was going to make her like me too,” she told GQ magazine.

I’m not a lesbian. I think all human beings are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I can see myself having a relationship with a woman.

Megan Fox

Lady Gaga

The international star commented on the topic in a chat with HX magazine in 2011. “Are you really ‘crazy’ for guys as your lyrics suggest?” asked the interviewer.