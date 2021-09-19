Remember seven Free Fire memes that went viral on the web | Battle Royale

Free Fire is one of the most popular games in Brazil and, as in any good gaming community, there is no lack of memes to entertain players. In addition to the various jokes created by both influencers and fans in general, the Battle Royale da Garena also has its own nicknames, such as Zé Guaritinha, Zé Lootinho and Zé Carro.

Expressions and speeches from players have also become memes in the hands of the community, such as “Deitei Complex” and “Ain Nobru Apelão” (the latter in reference to Fluxo’s co-founder and player, Bruno “Nobru” Goes). O TechAll prepared a list of the most famous Free Fire memes, explaining their origin and why they became icons in the community. Check it out below:

1 of 4 Nobru is one of the famous Free Fire players who became a meme in the community — Photo: Publicity/Garena Nobru is one of the famous Free Fire players who became a meme in the community — Photo: Publicity/Garena

Zé Cart is the expression used by players to illustrate that teammate or opponent who loves eliminating opponents with vehicles. While these are valid eliminations from a game standpoint, Free Fire fans attribute this practice to a lack of weapon skills. Therefore, being called Zé Cart should not be considered a compliment, but rather a mockery on the part of colleagues.

2 of 4 Free Fire Meme involving the term “Zé Cart” — Photo: Reproduction/AminoApps Free Fire meme involving the term “Zé Cart” — Photo: Reproduction/AminoApps

The expression is used to designate those players who spend the entire game behind the famous “loots”, that is, weapons and equipment scattered randomly on the map or that are left by downed players. Like Zé Carro, Zé Lootinho is also used to make fun of his gambling partner.

3 out of 4 Meme by Zé Lootinho is used to make fun of fellows who take all weapons and items in front of them — Photo: Reproduction/Games League Zé Lootinho’s meme is used to make fun of companions who take all weapons and items in front of them — Photo: Reproduction/Games League

Zé Guaritinha or Zé Casinha

The term Zé Guaritinha even yielded a song, written by MC Jottapê and Mano Brown. Even his handwriting perfectly exemplifies what the expression means. “Yeah, camper, Zé Guaritinha, I’m going to throw a grenade and blow you up in this little house”, says the song. In other words: Zé Guaritinha is that player who stays hidden inside a building or house, just waiting for the opponents to approach to take them down. The famous camper, as it is often called in FPS games.

During the 4×4 tournament organized by Gabriel “Bak” Lessa in 2021, Los Grandes player Rodrigo “Complex” Braga ended up going viral in the community. That’s because every time he was shot down, the other influencers said “I threw the Complex”. As it was deleted several times, the phrase ended up being widely reproduced and became a meme in the community.

Complex, for his part, was not at all annoyed by the situation. On social networks, he commented that the repercussion of the meme was great and made him gain more than 90,000 followers on Twitch (and more than 4,000 on Twitter) in the days following it went viral.

Vivo Keyd influencer, Elton “Eltin777” became a meme during a match with João “Lzinn” Victor, now on LOUD. In gambling, Lzinn was furious with an ice wall that Eltin777 created to try to save him, but that ended up getting too far away and was ineffective. Lzinn then began to complain a lot, saying: “Look at Elton’s ice, it never saves me! Look at the guy’s ice, how disgusting!”. The scene fell in favor of fans, who now refer to the poorly placed ice walls as “Elton’s Ice”.

Ubita is mobile and goes head-to-head with anyone

4 out of 4 UBiTa Free Fire has its own meme in the Battle Royale community; player is removed from the scene by punishment — Photo: Disclosure/paiN Gaming UBiTa Free Fire has its own meme in the Battle Royale community; player is removed from the scene by punishment — Photo: Disclosure/paiN Gaming

After winning the 2019 Free Fire Pro League, Everton “Ubita” Lima, then a New X player, made a statement that went viral on the internet. Upon receiving the award for best player in the championship, he said during the interview: “I am mobile and I can fight anyone and I am champion”. Due to the rivalry that exists between emulator and cellphone players, the phrase ended up spreading throughout the community and is still remembered by many today.

Currently, Ubita is banned from competitions by Garena. He was suspended indefinitely for inappropriate behavior during a live on his channel, when he represented paiN Gaming. After the punishment came out, he was also dismissed from the organization.

Created by the player himself, the meme emerged during Nobru’s broadcasts. At each kill he made with straight shots to the head, the famous climb of the cover, the founder of Fluxo would say the phrase “Ain Nobru apelão”, which ended up becoming a catchphrase in the community, being even used by narrators of the Brazilian League of Free Fire (LBFF).