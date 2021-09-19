Residents of cities in RJ report blackout in Serrana and Lagos regions | Rio de Janeiro

Residents of cities in the Lakes Region and of the Mountain Region from RJ reported a blackout this Saturday night (18th). The lack of light also affected municipalities in São Paulo and Minas Gerais .

At 10:44 pm, the Enel dealership informed that “power supply has been standardized for all customers”. The problem, according to reports from residents, lasted an hour.

Enel also says that it is in contact with Furnas and the National Electric System Operator to check exactly what happened.

“Enel Distribuição Rio informs that a disturbance in the Furnas transmission network caused an interruption in the energy supply in part of the Lagos, Macaé, Cantagalo and Teresópolis region. The distributor is carrying out maneuvers in the network to restore power to affected customers, while waiting for the normalization of the Furnas system,” the company said in a statement.

The problem has been reported in cities such as:

iguaba

Paraíba do Sul

three rivers

brooms

Nova Friburgo

oysters River

Araruama

São Pedro da Aldeia

Cabo Frio

Whelks

macaé

saquarema

Teresópolis