Result of Federal Lottery contest 5598 on Saturday (18/09/2021)

The result of Saturday’s Federal Lottery, contest 5598, which can pay a prize of R$ 500 thousand, will be announced as of 7:00 pm today, September 18th, September 18th. See if you are the winner of one of the top five prizes in the draw.

Check out the prizes for the winning tickets:

20684 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

38300 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

15136 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

35151 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

45196 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

Federal Saturday Lottery Results

In this modality, five main prizes are paid per contest. Players can win the following amounts: R$500 thousand, R$27 thousand, R$24 thousand, R$19 thousand and R$18.3 thousand.

A player holding a ticket with the same number combination from one of the five Federal Lottery Saturday lottery draws wins one of the top prizes.

In addition, you can win by getting it right:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the unit of the first prize;

The thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three before or after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

Saturday Mega-Sena Results

Results of the latest Federal draws Result of Federal Lottery 5597 1st PRIZE: 76701- BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 20931 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 46068 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 21764 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 34173 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal Lottery 5596 1st PRIZE: 80905 – R$ 1,350,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 15,500.00

3rd PRIZE: 56251 – BRL 14,000.00

4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 13,000.00

5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 12,227.00 Result of Federal Lottery 5595 1st PRIZE: 80905 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 82006 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 56251 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 53050 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 41744 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal Lottery 5594 1st PRIZE: 69653 – BRL 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 44548 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 43626 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 82338 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 13754 – BRL 18,329.00 Result of Federal 5593 1st PRIZE: 99708 – R$ 500,000.00

2nd PRIZE: 63644 – R$ 27,000.00

3rd PRIZE: 19942 – R$ 24,000.00

4th PRIZE: 26657 – BRL 19,000.00

5th PRIZE: 83810 – BRL 18,329.00