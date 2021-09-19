Result of Lotofácil 2326 today, Saturday (9/18/21) – DCI

The result of the Lotofácil contest 2326 today, Saturday, September 18, will be announced at 8 pm and the player who matches the drawn tens can win a prize of R$ 1.5 million.

Check out the result of Lotofácil 2326

See the numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2326 this Saturday: 02-03-04-05-06-08-11-12-13-14-16-20-22-23-25.

How to win at Lotofácil

To win a prize, players must match 11 numbers from the result of Lotofácil contest 2326. The main jackpot will be divided between the tickets that match all the dozens, if there is more than one winner.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2326, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

next draw – On Monday, August 20, the lotofácil contest 2327 will be drawn from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time).

