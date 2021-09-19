Results of Quina contest 5661 today, Saturday (9/18/21)

O result of Quina contest 5661 this Saturday, September 18th, it will be released from 8:00 pm (Brasilia time). The player who hits the lottery scores can win the jackpot in BRL 8.5 million.

Result of Quina 5661

See the numbers of Quina’s result this Saturday: 10-13-30-57-66.

Quina Awards

The Cashier pays a prize for bets matching five, four, three or two tens of the result of Quina contest 5661. If more than one player marks all the numbers, the main amount will be divided equally among the winners.

If there is no winner in any prize range, the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the respective ranges.

To receive the Quina award, the lucky ones must go to a Caixa branch and present their RG and CPF, in addition to the winning ticket. According to Lotteries Caixa, prizes of up to R$1,903.98, winners can also withdraw from accredited lottery houses.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counted from the drawing of the result of Quina 5661 today.

After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Finance for Higher Education Students).

Next draw – Starting at 8:00 pm (Brasilia time) on Monday, September 20, the Quina contest 5662 draw will be held.

Quina 5660: no prize winner accumulates R$8.5 million