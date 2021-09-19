Revealed why Neo returns from the dead in Matrix 4

The director of The Matrix: Resurrections (The Matrix 4), Lana Wachowski, discussed why Neo and Trinity return from the dead in the sequel. Both characters died at the close of the original trilogy, and while the filmmaker couldn’t explain precisely how they got back, she did address why she brought them back.

Turns out it had to do with her personal life: her parents died around the time she started developing The Matrix: Resurrections (The Matrix 4). In a way, bringing two characters so beloved by the audience back to life was a way of dealing with the pain.

“Everyone knows that life ends at some point, but it was still very difficult,” said the director at a screenwriters panel for the Berlin International Literature Festival (via Game Rant).

“My brain always caught up with my imagination and one night, I was crying and I couldn’t sleep, and my brain came up with this whole story.”

The director continued: “I couldn’t have my mom and dad, but suddenly I had Neo and Trinity, arguably the two most important characters in my life.”

The filmmaker indicated that The Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix 4) will not provide any outlandish explanations for the characters’ return. Instead, there should be a very simple approach.

“It’s very simple. These two people died and came back to life. Isn’t that great? It works and it’s simple. Art and stories serve to comfort us.”

The official synopsis reads: “The Matrix: Resurrections is a continuation of the story set in the first Matrix.”

“20 years later, the franchise that helped define pop culture at the turn of the century is back to a continuation and extension of the original film.”

“A mind-blowing new adventure with epic action, set in a familiar but even more provocative world, where reality is more subjective than ever. All that is needed to see the truth is to free your mind.”

The main cast of The Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix 4) features Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Carrie-Anne Moss, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Neil Patrick Harris.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, one of the directors of the original trilogy. The screenplay is by Lana Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix 4) is set to premiere on December 22, 2021.