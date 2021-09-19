Review Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 | A Samsung Affordable Tablet Option

Samsung is known for making excellent tablets, but their names cause a bit of awkwardness in users when choosing the most powerful, the most cost-effective or, merely, the most up-to-date.

The Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) is an excellent example, superior in everything to the Galaxy Tab A8 of 2019; yes, an “A7” model is superior to the “A8” model, leaving a hint that Samsung could improve the nomenclature of its products, especially in the case of this good tablet that is the Tab A7 10.4 (2020).

In this review we’ll talk about a tablet designed for horizontal use, a hit that combines design, better performance in media consumption and even offers an improved front camera position for video calls.

pros

Competitive price;

Excellent sound;

Good screen use;

It has Wi-Fi and 4G + Wi-Fi versions.

cons

Versions with little internal storage;

Versions with low RAM memory.

Design and Construction

Made predominantly in metal, the Tab A7 passes security and solidity in its construction. Its body delivers a “high-end” experience, far from expected for a more affordable model from Samsung.

Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm

Weight: 476 g (with Wi-Fi) and 477 g (with 4G + Wi-Fi)

The back and the frame of the device unite in a pleasant continuity, housing around the Tab A7 the volume buttons, on and off, headphone jack, USB-C for charging and data transfer, Micro SD card slot (and, additionally, operator chip in 4G version).

This aluminum that envelops the tablet is interrupted by a discreet plastic strip on its back, giving space for the Tab’s antennas to transmit signals and operate correctly; at a glance it is almost impossible to detect the presence of this “non-metallic” part, but it is there (well integrated into the device as a whole).

Screen

Equipping the front of the Galaxy Tab A7 is a large 10.4-inch TFT screen, taking up 79% of the tablet’s front. It’s not just “size”, the working resolution of this screen is also somewhat flashy (and Positive), running at 1200 x 2000 pixels (in 5:3 aspect), technically above the “Full HD” resolution.

Although it doesn’t have an AMOLED screen, Samsung’s strongest feature for more premium display models, it would be wrong to say that the A7’s TFT screen is poor quality or disappointing. It is necessary to look side by side with the tablet with a more advanced model from Samsung itself to note that “blacks could be even blacker”, for example, leaving a lot of room for the correct statement that there is a cost-benefit when choosing for the tablet, delivering more quality than expected for so many other models in this price and economy segment.

Despite all the balance in contrast and color quality, there’s still our warning for the tablet’s purpose: indoor use. Its screen is not good at competing against brightly lit environments or with natural light, frustrating the user with “insufficient” brightness for those situations where a more expensive and elaborate panel would make all the difference. Tablet users for “home” purposes will probably never notice this “defect”, so here’s just our warning about a feature on the Tab A7 screen, nothing more.

Configuration and Performance

Despite offering a competitive price, the Tab A7 10.4 features a Qualcomm mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 662, running Android on version 11. Our test unit had 64GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM.

The processor that drives the tablet was launched in late 2019 to early 2020 focusing on intermediate performance, but still within expectations for a device that supports more optimized games and all common everyday tasks.

For us, the need for more RAM memory is clear. The tablet’s orientation practically invites the user to always use the entire system horizontally, a more comfortable environment for multitasking. It is at this point that an additional amount of memory is badly needed to rule out any possibility of choking.

This lack does not prevent the use of the tablet, it only limits the experience. The processor present in the model is a smaller limiter than the lack of memory, however. On this tablet, an app is more likely to shut down in the background to “save memory” than its game to “stop working” due to excessive crashes.

Optimized games run “normal” on the Tab A7, with few graphics adjustments needed to “down” the quality a bit in order to prevent performance drops.

It is worth pointing out that, despite the size, weight and construction of the tablet, there is, as expected, a “child use” mode by Samsung, given its layer of customization over the Android system (the One UI). As with other models, just pull the quick settings bar at the top of the system and locate the “Kids” button, which launches the “Samsung Kids” environment. Just like in “Google Family Link” (which exists natively on Android), located in the configuration tab called “Parental Controls”.

Both modes allow the user (responsible for the child) to select which apps, games and content can be accessed by the tablet, as well as how long the device can be used. A password lock protects settings in both modes.

It is worth noting that this observation does not suggest that the Tab A7 is only for children’s use. After all, 3GB of RAM is merely “less than ideal” for a modern tablet in 2021. The media consumption experience, which is clearly the device’s primary goal, is something very fluid and without “unnecessary slowness” when choosing titles and browse the media catalogs. It lacks a little more “slack” for more demanding tasks, but nothing that compromises the less demanding use of the device.

If you are looking for a tablet to watch something like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and the like, it makes perfect sense to opt for the 10.4 Tab A7. If the idea is not to spend so much money, but to have a good picture and sound experience. thus, this might be the ideal model for you.

Camera

On the back of the tablet is an 8 MP main camera, capable of capturing videos in up to 1080p. The images it produces are not problematic, but they record details below expectations for “really important” photographs, and its use is clearly aimed at casual photography and capturing documents or other more “sober” and necessary items when using a tablet during the day by day.

Images with a little “washed” colors and visible grain are normal characteristics of this camera, with “normal” quality and within what is expected for common shares on social networks, totally without commitment to images “worthy to be printed” and saved in a family album .



+1

Frontal camera

Much of our review on the Tab A7’s main camera could merely be repeated here, describing precisely the 5MP front-facing camera present, also capable of recording video in 1080p, but there is an important difference: lens placement.

With a good enough capacity for videoconferencing, this camera is very well positioned in the center of the tablet when placed horizontally, allowing for a correct and natural framing during any activity that involves online interaction between two people, a routine fact for the reality of 2021.

As with the rear camera, grainy images are common and expected for the front sensor. Therefore, well-lit environments are necessary so that video performance is not compromised.

Sound system

Samsung’s high-end tablets typically offer a very rich audio experience onboard with multiple sound outputs and a lot of engineering around “how” small speakers can sound “louder” or even “more powerful” than they really are. are, using techniques and constructions very well applied by Samsung in this sector. Although the Galaxy Tab A7 is not a top of the line, it manages to surprise in this aspect.

With four speakers around its body, the Tab A7 has an excellent stereo experience, delivering two sound outputs well directed to the left and right of the tablet (and not on the top of the device, in front or beside the screen).

It is worth remembering that it is not possible to compare the Tab A7 experience with other high-end Samsung tablets in terms of “sonic fidelity”. After all, there is a difference when listening to the A7 and a Tab from the S line right next to it. For the entry-level or intermediate user, the A7’s speakers may seem “perfect”, but we need to make it clear that there are even better solutions, made by Samsung itself.

An important note about the headphone jack (on 3.5mm P2 standard): its position is, to say the least, questionable. It is necessary to make the snap in the “corner” of the tablet and not in the center of one of its sides, making it unpleasant to hold the model when connected and positioned horizontally (where the right hand would clearly “break” the attached wire).

The impression we have is something similar to an “emergency option” and that it will almost never be used, both because of the apparent lack of logic in the positioning, and because of the “problem” caused to the user due to the uncomfortable “hanging out” fit ” of the device, passing between the hands that try to support the whole set.

Battery and Charging

With a 7,040 mAh battery (non-removable), the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 delivers what is expected for a tablet in terms of energy and autonomy, staying away from the socket for a long time during active use.

Your shipment does the job too; it is not as slow as it is with input models. The Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 supports 15W fast charging, helping the first stages of the recharge to deliver more hours of device usage so, if necessary, the user can interrupt the process to use the tablet immediately.

Direct competitors

Taking into account its price range (around R$1,000, approximately) and proposal, we can indicate as simpler and limited options the tablet models “Multilaser M10A” and “Positivo T770C 7P”, but with strong reservations in everything.

The Tab A7 is superior in virtually every aspect. Its screen has higher resolution, its finish uses better quality materials and its processing is superior in relation to the aforementioned competitors.

Conclusion

With arrival on the market near the end of 2020, the Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) is modern, without a shadow of a doubt. It doesn’t recycle concepts, it doesn’t reuse mistakes and it doesn’t push anything under the rug: it cuts costs but maintains benefits.

Its capacity is limited for those looking to replace a computer, but it delivers enough for those who want a “mobile TV” to consume media (and occasionally play light and casual games).

For the price charged, the tablet delivers an experience superior to almost all of its equal-value competitors. Our warning is: that doesn’t mean it’s the best tablet you can buy, or even the most powerful or the best screen. Keep in mind that the “less expensive” value also delivers “a little less” on almost everything.

