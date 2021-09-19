Ricardo Maurício wins both races and makes history at Stock Car | stock car

Ricardo Maurício had a memorable weekend in Goiânia. After winning the second race on Saturday, the pilot won both races on Sunday. He is the first driver in history to achieve two wins on the same day after Stock began joining the inverted grid.

In the races of the outer ring of Goiânia, Ricardo Maurício starred in a calm and an electrifying one. While in the first stage the pilot kept his pole without fear, in the second he started in 10th place and managed to cross the finish line in first by a hundredth of advantage.

Ricardo Mauricio wins race 1 in Goiânia in Stock Car

In the first race, the victory went to Ricardo Maurício. With over 53 degrees on the track, several riders felt the heat. Ricado Maurício had already secured pole position and managed to remain in first place. The only one who threatened the position was Allam Khodair, who came to lead the race after making good use of the fan push. Maurício regained the lead by taking advantage of the pit stop.

Ricardo Zonta completed the podium in the first race. Thiago Camilo took 10th place and secured pole position in the second stage.

In an exciting final, Ricardo Mauricio wins Race 2 in Goiânia in Stock Car

The second test started right away with two accidents. Diego Nunes played Denis Navarro, who was fighting for second place, and the two were forced to leave the competition. Tony Kanaan also lost control in the first corner of the race. The Safety Car had to enter the track.

Ricardo Maurício made a spectacular overtaking that ensured he took second position just before the safety car entered the track again after another accident. With the mandatory pit stop, Gabriel Casagrande took the first place from Thiago Camilo, who managed to recover soon after.

Ricardo Maurício, Ricardo Zonta, Thiago Camilo and Gabriel Casagrande staged an exciting final. In the last straight Camilo and Maurício were paired to the finish line and Ricardo won by a hundredth. Gabriel Casagrande took third place on the podium.