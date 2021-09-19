Rico Melquiades and MC Gui discuss dynamics

This Saturday afternoon (18th), the pedestrians of A Fazenda 13 participated of a dynamic sponsored by Aurora. The teams were divided into four groups: yellow, white, orange, red and pink.

The groups had an hour to create a jingle for the brand and present for the whole house. Gui Araújo was responsible for choosing the best team, giving them grades from 6 to 10 and having as requirements, synchrony and creativity.

The orange team formed by Dayane Mello, Solange Gomes, Victor Pecoraro and Nego do Borel received 6. While the pink, 7. Rico Melquiades, participant of the pink group, did not accept the defeat, the participant stamped his foot and claimed that Gui Araújo was favoring friends.

The comedian pointed his finger, claiming to be marmalade: “This is marmalade, Brazil can see it. you will give [o prêmio] for your friends” referring to MC Gui who, in turn, responded accordingly: “He didn’t even give the shit and he’s already accusing that he’s going to give it to ‘nois’? All activity is this!”

Finally, the farmer gave a score of 8 to MC Gui’s team, who made fun of Alagoas: “Ready! Gift for you. My God! Can’t stand to lose.” “I’ll break your mouth when I get out of here”, returns Rico Melquiades. The white team, from Tati Quebra Barraco, Mussunzinho and Valentina Francavilla were the winners. The group will receive for one year the amount of R$300.00, per month, of Aurora products.

