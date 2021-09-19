Rocha: How the mobilization “against everything and everyone” can be useful to Flamengo – 18/09/2021

It took a while, but came the side effect of Flamengo’s postponement of matches from rounds 2, 3 and 19 of the Brazilian Nationals, due to FIFA dates: the rescheduling of two of the three matches by the CBF, overlapping the dates and creating a dangerous obstacle for the current bi-champion seek the tri, which would be unprecedented for the club.

The match against Athletico in Curitiba, postponed from the 3rd round, will be on November 2nd, a Tuesday. It has yet to be defined whether the previous, decisive match against Atlético Mineiro, will be on October 30th, Saturday, or Sunday, 31st. On the 5th, match at home against Atlético -GO, postponed from the 19th round. To close the marathon on the 7th or 8th, away from home against Chapecoense. Four games in ten days.

Two problems stand out: one is the possibility of acting 48 hours apart, something that happened last season due to force majeure – the four-month break in the calendar due to the pandemic -, but which, within an agreement of FENAFAP (National Federation of Professional Soccer Athletes) and CBF, it cannot be repeated now and the interval of 66 hours between games must be respected.

Another is logistics. Why not put in sequence the home matches against Atlético and amend matches in the south of the country, against Athletico and Chapecoense? It would avoid the 3,400 kilometers of travel and the greater difficulty for athletes to recover; Difficult to understand and it sounded like retaliation for the controversy over the presence of audiences in the stadiums.

It is not new that the position of the rubro-negra board, on various topics, is disapproved in this column. Authoritarian and lacking in transparency on so many occasions, acting with arrogance and without seeking consensus. Opinion of this one who writes, subjective and based on his view on sport and life in society.

The problem is that in Brazilian football the savagery, the “each for himself” has always prevailed. Not by chance, Copa União 1987 and Primeira Liga failed and this new project should not be successful either. Flamengo, which sought unity at other times, now acts differently. But we’ve already had Vasco by Eurico Miranda, Fluminense by José Carlos Vilela, “Rei do Tapetão” and also the teams from São Paulo dealing the cards so many times.

17 Serie A clubs positioned themselves against the presence of the public at Fla games, but the CBF released the general in Serie B, with each home club reaching an understanding with the local authorities to place supporters in the stadiums. Atlético-MG is against at the Brazilian Nationals, but they filled Mineirão against River Plate by Libertadores. Talking about isonomy is a joke. When everything is wrong, everyone screams and no one is right.

Not counting the FIFA date of October, with the selection playing from 7 to 14 and defrauding the teams for three more rounds. Flamengo will face Fortaleza at Castelão and play in Rio against Juventude and Cuiabá. In addition to certain embezzlements by Isla and De Arrascaeta, will Tite be calling on Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol or even another rubro-negro athlete? Or will there be common sense, calling only the “foreigners”?

To complete, the absurd suspension of Gabigol by the STJD, adding one more game to the accomplished by the expulsion against Internacional, due to the declaration at the exit of the field stating that Brazilian football is a floodplain. The punishment only confirmed our mess. The club got a suspense effect and the striker should face Grêmio on Sunday.

All this is exhausting and a serious problem for the final stretch of a season that could be historic, with the conquest of the true triple crown. Flamengo is in the semifinals of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil and, in the rigor of the numbers, it only depends on itself to be Brazilian trio – winning the remaining matches and the direct confrontation with the leader Atlético Mineiro, becomes the leader.

The solution is to be fully cast and available. In fact, in this scenario, the possible hiring of Daniel Alves, even without being able to participate in knockout competitions, would be interesting. Quality, experience and versatility, being able to play on the side and in midfield. The problem is that it is also usually called up by Tite and would be another embezzlement on the FIFA date.

Within this scenario, the motto “against everything and against everyone”, very common in Brazilian football and which almost always sounds like victimization, can be used by the club to aggregate in search of the three titles.

Starting with the match against Grêmio, on Sunday. After eliminating the team from Rio Grande do Sul in the Copa do Brasil with 6-0 on the aggregate scoreboard and having the semifinals of the Libertadores against Barcelona de Guayaquil on the horizon, it’s a game with a high risk of loss of concentration and fear of injuries against Felipão’s team fighting relegation and bringing feuds from previous matches, not to mention the discomfort with the recent “freguesia”.

It would be the time for inflammatory speeches, invoking a supposed persecution of competitors and the CBF. So that everyone is attentive and intense after the victory that would not let Rooster escape at the top of the table. Overcoming speech to face opponents, treated as enemies by the context.

It may be an exaggeration, but it usually works in the management of the locker room and in the mental aspect on the field. It would be a way to turn lemons into lemonade. Despite the difficulties, the rosé squad is able to maintain the level of performance and continue to win. Mobilization can make the connection and help make history.