Rodallega marks a bicycle, but Bahia draws with Red Bull Bragantino – 18/09/2021

Bahia tied Red Bull Bragantino by 1 to 1 tonight (18) in a match valid for the 21st round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship, played at Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador. The home team’s goal was scored by Colombian Rodallega, on a bicycle, at 16 of the second half. Eight minutes later, Ytalo tied for the Paulistas.

With the result, the Bahian team moved a little away from the relegation zone and now occupies the 14th position, two points away from América-MG, which opens the sticking. Bragantino, on the other hand, had 33 points and will spend another round out of the G-4 of the tournament.

The next game of the Steel Squadron will be on Sunday (26), at 4 pm, against Internacional, scheduled to take place in Beira-Rio. On the same day and time, Red Bull Bragantino visits Fluminense, at Maracanã.

It did well: Luan Candido well positioned

Left-back Luan Cândido, who was tipped to be spared by coach Maurício Barbieri, was the best on the field as he managed to avoid almost all the onslaughts of Bahia’s attack against Cleiton’s goal, winning 7 of 10 duels and intercepting two balls along the way. about the game.

It was bad: Oscar Ruiz with no aim

Óscar Ruiz didn’t miss much in the match, he moved well and made some dangerous passes, but he couldn’t hit the crosses on the right side for Hugo Rodallega, preventing the Colombian from making some submissions. With a lack of aim, he was replaced by Maycon Douglas in the second stage.

Gilberto loses space

Gilberto is slowly losing ground to Colombian Rodallega in Diego Dabove’s starting lineup. After starting the match against Fortaleza and scoring four times, Rodallega partnered with Gilberto in the next match, against Santos, but in today’s match, the Alagoas remained on the bench and was only activated in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Frantic game and ball on the crossbar

The start of the game was frantic at Fonte Nova with the two teams that have similar aggressive play styles, launching themselves on the attack and with Cuello kicking off the Bahia crossbar at eight minutes of the first stage.

Bragantino feels absences

After an early game with many attacks and against attacks from both teams, the game pace decreased in the second half of the first stage, mainly for Bragantino, who could not impose offensiveness, showing difficulty in fitting plays without the presence of important players like Weverton, Natan, Emiliano Martinez and Edimar, spared for the Copa Sudamericana.

Rodallega by bicycle

Bahia walked a lot on the right side of the field in plays similar to those that made Rodallega score four times against Fortaleza, in the 19th round, and so much insistence worked. On minute 16, Nino Paraíba crossed to the area and Rodallega, on the second pole, hit a bicycle to open the score.

Rodallega celebrates goal scored against RB Bragantino, by Brasileirão Image: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

Ytalo draws and becomes top scorer

Eric Ramires crossed from the right to Cuello, who moved to the middle for Ytalo to dominate and finish with the left to tie the match and score his eighth in the Brasileirão, tying the tournament’s artillery with Gilberto (Bahia), Hulk (Atlético-MG) , Bruno Henrique (Flemish) and Edenílson (International).

RB Bragantino players celebrate Ytatol’s goal against Bahia Image: Jhony Pinho/AGIF

Changes at the end

The equality on the scoreboard made the coaches call in reinforcements to try to get away with the victory at all costs. Barbieri put Weverton and Martínez, who in theory would be spared for the next game, and Dabove put Gilberto, Maycon Douglas and Rodriguinho. Despite the changes in attack, neither team managed to score and win the three points.

Return to Fonte Nova

The game marked the return of Arena Fonte Nova to the Brazilian Championship. In June 2020, the site changed its function and became home to a field hospital to fight the covid-19 pandemic with a 200-bed capacity. The hospital began to be decommissioned three weeks ago.

DATASHEET:

BAHIA 1 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador (BA)

Date and time: 09/18/2021 (Saturday), at 9:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva and Bruno Raphael Pires (both from GO)

Var: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Yellow cards: Aderlan, Jadsom Silva, Cleiton, Gabriel Novaes (BGT) and Rodallega (BAH)

Goals: Rodallega (BAH), 16 minutes into the second half and Ytalo (BGT), 24 minutes into the second half.

Bahia: Mateus Claus, Nino Paraíba, Lucas Fonseca, Luiz Otávio, Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Araújo (Edson), Daniel (Gilberto), Mugni, Óscar Ruiz (Maycon Douglas), Rodallega (Rodriginho) and Isnaldo (Luizão). Coach: Diego Dabove.

Red Bull Bragantino: Cleiton, Aderlan (Weverton), Léo Ortiz, Natan, Luan Candido. Jadson (Weverson), Eric Ramires, Vitinho, Helinho, Ytalo and Cuello (Emiliano Martínez). Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.