Rodolffo scolds Juliette after she admits flirting between the two: “Bag mouth”

In a radio interview last Thursday (16), Juliette ended up admitting the flirtatious atmosphere between her and Rodolfo after the period of confinement at “BBB 21”. She further revealed that they had two dates after their victory.

“We were good friends, we met twice, made a date, but then it passed. It was a quick flirting. We talk, we’re friends, for now that’s all,” said the girl from Paraíba. Rodolffo, in turn, scolded, in a playful tone, the champion of the reality show, commenting on a post about her statements. “She’s a bag mouth, huh,” wrote the country singer.

But the truth is that the two already have fans for the couple, entitled to fan clubs on social networks. There are even famous people cheering too. “There, people, shippo, judge me”.

In the radio interview, the woman from Paraíba also said that, within “Big Brother Brasil”, she felt that they were more friends than possible suitors. “Back on the show we were more friends, only in two moments I thought he was flirting with me and I was very embarrassed”, he recalled.

Juliette and Rodolffo keep talking and being close, and she often jokes with herself about their situation: “I see a lot of videos of us, we have a lot of fan clubs and I tell him ‘hey, don’t watch these a lot a videos not that you’ll end up falling in love with me.’