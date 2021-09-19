Romantic comedy with Nathalia Dill makes Marcos Veras resurrect ex-girlfriends · TV News

To give life to a seductive man in cinema, Marcos Veras, 41, had to resurrect his former girlfriends from the past. But nothing traumatic. The point is that taking his personal baggage to the screen is an artifice of the actor, protagonist of the romantic comedy Um Casal Inseparable, which arrives in Telecine’s catalog this Sunday (19th). In the production, he plays Léo, alongside Manuela, a character by Nathalia Dill. In the plot, a romance with encounters and disagreements with hints of humor. Something he also masters.

“My career is very much based on humor — with a lot of pride — and I think that when I made Léo, that came. And all the romances I’ve had in my life (laughs) also came to the fore at that time, because we bring a little bit of real life to live a character. But if I talk more, I might get winded (laughs)”, he laughs.

In Um Casal Inseparáveis, Manuela is an independent woman who does not link her happiness to a relationship or marriage. However, it is open to fate. Here comes Leo, a successful and outgoing pediatrician. The two fall in love and start living together.

Nathalia, Goldenberg and Veras in An Inseparable Couple (Photo: Rachel Tanugi/Publishing)

However, a misunderstanding causes the lovers to separate. And that’s where the story begins. In the course of the plot, the two go through several situations — far from comical — and discover that they are, in fact, inseparable.

Directed by Sergio Goldenberg, the film was shot before the pandemic. Post-production, however, went through the dismal time that the coronavirus brought. “We filmed last summer before the pandemic [em 2020]. We finished four days before the start of Carnival. Termination was during quarantine. The editing was all with the editor at his house and me at mine. I didn’t go to the island. There was no such possibility at the time”, tells the director to TV news.

With the resumption of the artistic sector, the feature hit theaters on September 9th. Now, just ten days after the debut, it got a new release: streaming. Something celebrated by the cast. They argue that a romantic comedy is a relief for today’s audiences.

“The film brought something good. Even though something horrible is happening in the world, it was nice to be able to give joy at that moment. One of his graces, even more now, is the joy and lightness he gives, right at this moment heavy”, analyzes Nathalia.

“We’re still in the pandemic. We’re close to the end. That’s good. But we’re still in the pandemic. When we knew it was going to be released during this period, I kept thinking to myself: ‘It’s going to pass.’ But it didn’t and it’s not. of his existence and now they will have this second chance [no streaming]. Nathalia even said: ‘The film goes out into the world now,'” adds Veras.

fertile film

For Nathalia, the hilarious romance between Manuela and Léo is “a breath of life and love”. With a great cast, the film brings other characters as curious as the protagonists. Danni Suzuki, Totia Meireles, Stepan Nercessian and Carlos Bonow join the team.

Totia is Esther, Manu’s mother, who does everything to reunite the couple when the two break up. Nercessian is Isaiah, the girl’s good-natured father. Danni, on the other hand, is Cristina, the love-eyed friend of the lovebirds. And Bonow is Paulo Edu, the romantic heartthrob who also tries to win Manu’s heart.

Living a love story that resists a breakup made the cast look at their own relationships. Veras admits that the ups and downs of Léo and Manu made him analyze some details of life together with Rosanne Mulholland. The two have been together since 2017 and are parents of Davi, who was born in August last year.

“We finished shooting in February, when Rosane was a month or two months pregnant. And I was waiting for the famous third month to be able to talk to people (laughs)”, he recalls.

“When you make a movie where the characters have different personalities, it’s obvious that we bring a little to our life. For example, Rosane and I are very different. And that’s good. You grow up. You do a fictional scene, come home and say, ‘Oh, yeah. Rosanne sometimes behaves like that. But I’m glad she does, because I don’t. So I need to learn.’ This makes you ponder some things,” he says.

Nathália, in turn, is married to musician Pedro Curvello. Interestingly, she also gave birth in the pandemic. Eva, their first child, was born in December. About the coincidence, Nercessian, his father in fiction, is amused: “It was the most fertile movie I’ve seen in my life. After that work, everyone got pregnant and had children (laughs).”

The actress agrees with the veteran. “The film speaks so much about love and joy that we left the cinema and said: ‘Let’s live. Let’s talk about love, be happy and have children,'” he says, between laughs.

“This film is very democratic. A production that really encompasses everyone and the whole family. It’s for all ages, all tastes, genders and emotional states. If you’re happy, you want to see it. It brings people together right now. so difficult when we saw that it is important and that we miss living with those we love,” he concludes.

An Inseparable Couple is playing in theaters and premieres this Sunday (19) on streaming and on the Telecine Premium channel.

