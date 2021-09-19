Ronaldo scores again, De Gea saves a penalty in the final minute and United achieves an epic comeback against West Ham

With a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo and a penalty saved by De Gea in stoppage time Manchester United won the West Ham 2-1, on Sunday (19), away from home, for the 5th round of the Premier League.

Benrahma opened the scoring, CR7 sought a draw and Lingard enforced the ”ex law” to ensure the victory for the red devils. In the last minute, shirt 1 still took a penalty to ensure victory.

The match started in a frenzy at London’s Olympic Stadium. The two teams had a very balanced first half. With dominance in the opening minutes, the hosts started ahead with Benrahma, at 29, but had already forced De Gea to work on Bowen’s shot, when the United No1 saved with his feet. However, after putting pressure on the game in search of an equalizer, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in the 34th minute to equalize after Fabianski’s rebound. The goal was confirmed by the VAR as the opposing defender gave condition.

On the way back from the break, the script was repeated in a well-fought second stage. In the first minutes, CR7 came face to face with Fabianski and hit the first time, but stopped in another great save by the West Ham goalkeeper. . Until at 31, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to pass by Coufal and fell inside the area. The Portuguese complained a lot in the bid, but the referee did not score anything.

In the final stretch, despite having less the ball at their feet, United arrived with more danger. Until the 43rd minute, Lingard, ex-West Ham, hit a spot kick to make it 2-1.

In stoppage time, Shaw put his hand on the ball and after consulting the VAR, the referee awarded a penalty for the hosts. Noble entered the match to take the penalty, but De Gea defended and ensured the victory for the red devils.

Championship status

With the result, United sticks at the top and is second with 13 points. West Ham falls to 8th position with 8 points.

The guy: from Gea

In the last minute of the game, shirt 1 ensured the victory away from home for the Red Devils by taking the penalty hit by Noble. The player charged in the left corner and De Gea jumped to defend.

Bad: Mark Noble

He got in Bowen’s place only to take the penalty given with 1 minute left for the referee to whistle the end of the game. It would have been a draw for West Ham, but the midfielder wasted it.

Ronaldo once again!

In the Portuguese star’s first game away from home since his return to United, he was decisive and sought a draw 5 minutes after taking the goal of West Ham. Until then, CR7 played three games and scored the net four times, equaling your best start at a club.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field on Wednesday (22), at 15:45 (GMT), when they face off for the third round of the English League Cup at Old Trafford.

Then, through the Premier League, which the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+, West Ham visits the United Leeds on Saturday (25), at 11 am (Eastern time), while United receives the Aston Villa on the same day and time.

Datasheet

GOALS: Benrahma (29′ from the 1st T); Cristiano Ronaldo (34′ of the 1st T); Lingard (43′ from Q2)

WEST HAM: Fabianski; Dawson, Zouma, Ogbonna; Coufal, Declan Rice, Soucek, Cresswell; Fornals, Bowen (Noble) and Benrahma (Lanzini). Coach: David Moyes

MANCHESTER UNITED: Of Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Luke Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Greenwood (Sancho), Bruno Fernandes, Pogba (Lingard); Cristiano Ronaldo. Technician: Ole Gunnar Solskjær