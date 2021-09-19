‘Roof flexibilization is already a reality’

Amid shocks and economic normalization, the Brazilian economy is very “moved” and it is necessary to understand the dynamics of the moment so as not to enter into “optimistic” or “pessimistic” escalations, says the chief economist of Santander Brasil, Ana Paula Vescovi .

Former secretary of the National Treasury, she cites that there is heightened optimism in some assessments about the fiscal improvement. In his assessment, three quarters of the fiscal improvement comes from inflation (nominal GDP of 18% in 2021) and a new flexibilization of the ceiling is already a reality, with the imbroglio of court orders and some expansion of Bolsa Família. For debt, it only expects to peak in 2028, at 92% of GDP.

On Thursday, Santander Brasil lowered its forecast for Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from 2% to 1.7%, due to expectations of a stronger monetary tightening – Selic rate at 8.5% – and risk of worsening financial conditions. Vescovi, however, points to some pessimism in the wave of revisions, after forecasts of growth below 1% in recent days. Read the main excerpts from the interview below:

Is the Scenario Review Report titled Social Cost of Money Illusion? What would that cost be?

It’s a very ambiguous scenario. On the one hand, there are upward revisions of inflation, which reached such a point that they revived inflationary inertia (a process in which current inflation is reflected in future inflation). On the other hand, inflation improves short-term fiscal data, either by revenue or debt/GDP indicators, due to the increase in nominal GDP. It takes more effort to understand the moment. Inflation remains a central concern. We understand that it is the result of a set of shocks. On the other hand, we see the GDP revision for next year, due to the necessary monetary tightening. We need to better understand the dynamics of the moment, so as not to enter into a very optimistic escalation, such as the improvement of fiscal data, or a very pessimistic escalation, as with the revisions of next year’s GDP.

In recent days, we have seen quite significant revisions for the 2022 GDP. With the forecast for the Selic rate at 8.5%, fiscal uncertainties and political tensions in the scenario, what sustains a scenario close to 2% for Santander?

We revised it from 2% to 1.7%. We realize that monetary policy will have to be even more restrictive to bring inflation to the target in 2023 (up 3.25%). But we cannot fail to notice that the opening of the economy is a reality. We see mobility as practically normal in Brazil. There is still room for recovery by the end of the year for the services that were heavily affected by the pandemic, especially those linked to families, which brings a statistical load for next year.

How did you receive BC president Roberto Campos Neto’s statement that they will do everything for convergence, but will not necessarily react to the frequency of high inflation?

The markets were really in a very nervous process. The yield curve was incorporating, over longer horizons, very large increases. It was an attempt to modulate the market’s nervousness, which reacted immediately. It can be agreed upon, depending on the BC’s communication at the next meetings.

A factor beyond the BC’s control is the fiscal. Is a new ceiling flexibility already a reality?

The new flexibility of the roof is already a reality. Whatever solution comes to court orders, it seems to me that it will have costs. Installment brings the perception of non-fulfillment of commitments. Removing the roof means making a new modification to the roof. We just messed with it. Now, they are talking about a new surprise, when the issue of Fundef (an educational program from the 1990s to universalize access to school and replaced by Fundeb) has been discussed since 2018. What the solution will be, we do not know, given that there is an expectation of new social program, which is a permanent expense, in a more fragile social context in the post-pandemic period. We await the decision between the Powers to understand how the solution will be tailored.

Secretary Adolfo Sachsida refuted arguments of fiscal worsening and interest rate hikes in the worsening market for 2022. Isn’t there a certain “denial” of the deteriorating scenario for 2022?

I think the interest rate increase is relevant. It’s going from 2% to 8.5%. It weighs on the financial cost of families and companies. Longer interest rates at 11% affect the investment cost. This is affecting the economy. There is a worsening of financial conditions, which is associated with many factors, such as multiple shocks, many incentives because of the pandemic. And there is a question of expectations. We are entering an economic normalization process with a lot of uncertainty. Uncertainty is increasing, it is growing, it is prevalent. We need to watch a 2022 Budget solution. The sooner it comes and the more organized it comes, the better.

The information is from the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.