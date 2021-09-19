Rubens Barrichello wins race 1, and Ricardo Maurício wins the second race in Goiânia – Sports

The pilot Rubens Barrichello won Race 1 in Goiânia, in a race marked by accident at the start that took nine cars out of the first of four races in this weekend’s double stage. This is Rubinho’s sixth victory on the state circuit in the stock car, where he is the biggest winner of the active race. Rubinho had an excellent race, and had a lot of strategy to finish ahead. In the second race of the day, it was Ricardo Maurício. The pair rose in the standings, but not enough to take the lead of the season from Daniel Serra.

Rubinho started from pole position and went from end to end until the end of the dispute, in order to secure another 32 points in the season. Cesar Ramos and Gabriel Casagrande, who is second in the championship, completed the podium of the first race of the 8th stage at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna. The race took place under intense sun and a lot of heat, but even that didn’t take away the relaxation of the competitors before the start. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. Rubinho, when filmed by TV cameras, would send kisses to his fans.

The accident right at the end of the first race involved nine cars, excluding drivers Hahn, Teixeira, Kanaan, Zonta, Foresti, Monteiro, Rossi and Salas. This changed the strategy of all the remnants. Raphael Teixeira he was the driver who took the biggest hit in the crash. He had to be serviced outside the track, but he walked out of the car without damage.

Ricardo Maurício, who came out in 15th place after a problem with his car’s accelerator in qualifying, had a good recovery test and finished in tenth place in the first race. Thus, he can start in 1st in race 2, where there is a reversal of position from the top ten to the second grid.

Ricardo Maurício wins race 2

In the second race of the day, Ricardo Maurício, pole, won with ease, keeping the lead throughout the race and securing the 24 points of the first place in dispute 2 of the 8th stage. Pilots Júlio Campos and Átila Abreu completed the podium.

After the accident at the start of the first race, the drivers seemed more cautious. This did not prevent, however, good and risky overtaking in Goiânia. Thiago Camilo was one of those drivers who were not intimidated. He took the plunge and came in fourth after starting 18th. His race was one of recovery.

Rubinho rises to third place in the championship

After winning the first race and finishing in 8th place in the second, Rubens Barrichello took third place in the championship overall. He totaled 45 points for the day and reached 211, trailing Daniel Serra and Gabriel Casagrande, the top two so far.

Serra, who is the leader of Stock Car 2021, with 258 points, had 20 in this 8th stage after completing the races in 12th and 10th places, while Casagrande added 25 points with 3rd place in race 1 and 18 in race 2. He is in 5 points from the leader with 253. This only makes the fans imagine a good catch in this Sunday’s race, also in Goiânia. O state will monitor the dispute in real time, transmitting the event on its website.

Ricardo Zonta, who was third in the championship before the stage, dropped to 8th place after leaving the dispute after the accident in the first race of the day.

The five-time Stock Car champion, Cacá Bueno reached its 300th GP in the Stock Car this Saturday at almost 40ºC at the Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna. After winning a special plaque from the team given by Ingo Hoffmann, Cacá scored points in both events this Saturday, adding 12 points and ending the stage with 11th place.

The 9th stage of the Stock Car 2021 takes place this Sunday, the 19th, with broadcast of the state from 1pm. Races 1 and 2 of the 9th stage will be held on the external circuit of the international autodrome in Goiânia, on the 2,695 meter oval track. This layout is different from the 8th stage races. It’s faster where acceleration is almost continuous.

See the unofficial results of the eighth stage

Race 1

1 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla), 19 laps

2 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) at 2,230

3 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze) at 2,384

4 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cross) to 6,107

5 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) to 7,032

6 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cross) at 7,355

7 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze) at 8,542

8 Attila Abreu (Shell V-Power/Cross) to 10,812

9 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cross) at 12,466

10 Ricardo Mauricio (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) to 14,828

11 Felipe Lapenna (Hot Car Competitions/Cross) to 15.161

12 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) to 15.162

13 Galid Osman (Shell V-Power/Cross) at 20,687

14 Sergio Jimenez (Scuderia CJ/Corolla) to 23,421

15 Denis Navarro (Knight Sports/Cross) at 23,900

16 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla) at 40,126

17 Tuca Antoniazi (Hot Car Competitions/Cross) to 47,194

18 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) at 1:14.854

19 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cross) at 1 lap

20 Guga Lima (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze) at 11 laps

21 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) at 12 laps

22 Felipe Massa (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cross) in 15 laps

23 Pedro Cardoso (KTF Racing/Cross) at 18 laps

Did not complete the test

Christian Hahn (Blau Motorsport II/Cross)

Beto Monteiro (Crown Racing/Cross)

Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

Lucas Foresti (KTF Sports/Cross)

Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cross)

Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

Raphael Teixeira (RKL Competitions/Cross)

Race 2

1 Ricardo Mauricio (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze), 20 laps

2 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze) to 6,339

3 Attila Abreu (Shell V-Power/Cross) to 9,152

4 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) at 9,754

5 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cross) at 13.825

6 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cross) at 14,453

7 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cross) to 14,738

8 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla) to 14,794

9 Galid Osman (Shell V-Power/Cross) at 16,132

10 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) to 16,534

11 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cross) at 18,398

12 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) at 21,200

13 Felipe Massa (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cross) at 21.552

14 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla) at 23,031

15 Guga Lima (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze) at 23,304

16 Denis Navarro (Knight Sports/Cross) to 32,924

17 Tuca Antoniazi (Hot Car Competitions/Cross) to 57,129

18 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cross) at 2 laps

Did not complete the test

Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla)

Felipe Lapenna (Hot Car Competitions/Cross)

Sergio Jimenez (Scuderia CJ/Corolla)

they didn’t

Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cross)

Pedro Cardoso (KTF Racing/Cross)

Christian Hahn (Blau Motorsport II/Cross)

Beto Monteiro (Crown Racing/Cross)

Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

Lucas Foresti (KTF Sports/Cross)

Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cross)

Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

Raphael Teixeira (RKL Competitions/Cross)