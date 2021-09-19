Salvador will not have covid vaccination on Sunday (19)

The vaccination of Salvador will be suspended on Sunday (19), informed this Saturday the city of Salvador. The immunization strategy will be resumed on Monday (20), with audiences served and locations to be announced tomorrow.

Today, the capital of Bahia resumed the vaccination of adolescents after the decision of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission of Bahia (CIB), which decided not to follow the Ministry of Health’s recommendation to suspend the immunization of this public. The orientation is that cities in Bahia continue to vaccinate adolescents from 12 years of age, even without comorbidities.

In Salvador, this Saturday, adolescents aged 13 and older were immunized without comorbidities. The application was carried out in a staggered manner: from 8 am to 12 pm, those born between September 18, 2007 and March 18, 2008 were treated; from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, it was the turn of those born from March 19, 2008 to September 18, 2008.

In addition, there was a recap of young people aged 14 to 17 without comorbidities who have not yet started the vaccination schedule in the city. People aged 18 years and over, residing in Salvador, also had vaccinations working today.

Another audience attended this Saturday was pregnant and postpartum women, as well as young people aged 12 to 17 with comorbidities or permanent disabilities previously registered. There was also application of a second dose for Pfizer, Coronavac and Astrazeneca/Oxford.

other municipality

For individuals who took the 1st dose in other municipalities, the SMS continues with the flow of requesting the 2nd dose through registration at the Health Ombudsman. The release of immunization for these people is being done gradually.

Those in the same situation mentioned and who have not yet registered with the Ombudsman must do so through the website www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br/fale-com-a-ouvidoria/, informing the following data: name complete; CPF; date of the 1st dose and the date of the 2nd dose; name of the vaccine; place where he took the first and contact phone.

After this step, wait for the SMS contact informing the date and place of the closing of the vaccination schedule. Those who have already registered, but have not yet received contact from the Health Ombudsman, must wait for the communication to be scheduled.