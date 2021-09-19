Samsung iPhone 13 Pro Pin on Social Media | Cell phone

During the iPhone 13 launch event, the South Korean giant made a Twitter post with the phrase “We’ve been updating to 120 Hz for a while now”. The post was made for the US audience and refers to the fact that the company has been working with the technology, for some years, for more powerful cell phones.

Samsung teases Apple for delay in joining 120 Hz refresh rate screens

Despite already adopting ProMotion technology in the iPad Pro for a few years, the iPhone line has only had 60 Hz screens until now. The 120 Hz refresh rate provides higher graphics quality in games and more fluidity in visual effects.

On the other hand, Samsung provides the feature since last year. The company’s first smartphone to come with high frequency technology was the Galaxy S20, launched in March 2020. In September of the same year, the Galaxy Note 20 was announced, also with the presence of the high refresh rate.

Galaxy S20 was Samsung's first smartphone to feature a 120 Hz screen

This isn’t the first time Samsung has provoked its American rival’s decisions. In 2019, the South Korean withdrew from the air a criticism of Apple about the absence of headphones input (3.5 mm) after following the same path.

As early as last year, Apple announced that its cell phones would no longer come with chargers in the box. At the time, Samsung posted on Facebook the phrase “your Galaxy offers what you are looking for. From the most basic, like a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even a 120 Hz screen on a smartphone”. The company removed the post from the air in the same year after the launch of the Galaxy S21, which took the same path as the competitor.

The 120 Hz refresh rate is only present on the Pro and Pro Max models. The devices are aimed at really demanding consumers and feature even more powerful cameras, larger battery and lower notch.

Among the main datasheet features are the 12-megapixel triple camera, the LiDAR sensor and ProRes technology, and the battery lasts at least 1.5 hours longer than in the past generation. Also present are the A15 Bionic processor, with support for 5G technology and up to 1 TB of storage for the Pro Max version.

The models still don’t have a date to arrive in Brazil, but their values ​​have already been announced. The iPhone 13 Pro lands in the country for R$ 9,499, while the Pro Max version arrives for R$ 10,499.