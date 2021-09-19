Sandero was the best selling car in Europe in July

After registering growth in sales of new vehicles in the previous four months, the European market contracted in July. According to ACEA, the entity that represents manufacturers on the continent, almost 980 thousand units were sold, 23.6% less than in the same period in 2020 – or approximately 300 thousand less units on the streets.

According to consulting firm JATO, this was the worst month of July since 2012 – the accumulated in 2021 (7.46 million), however, it is 16.9% higher than last year. With an advantage of more than 55,000 units over the nearest opponent, the leader Volkswagen (120,437) lost almost 20% of its buyers. The highlight was Toyota (66,932), with a slight increase (+0.6%) and for the 1st time occupying the second position, according to the Best Selling Cars Blog. Tenth, Renault (41,770) suffered the biggest drop (-53.5%).

POS.

BRAND

JUL.21

% MARKET 2021

JUL.20

% MARKET 2020

% CHANGE 2021/2020

1st

VOLKSWAGEN

120,437

12.3%

149,479

11.7%

-19.4%

2nd

TOYOTA

66,932

6.8%

66,559

5.2%

0.6%

3rd

BMW

56,484

5.8%

72,888

5.7%

-22.5%

4th

MERCEDES-BENZ

54,414

5.6%

79,942

6.2%

-31.9%

5th

AUDI

53,989

5.5%

65,287

5.1%

-17.3%

6th

PEUGEOT

53,828

5.5%

81,216

6.3%

-33.7%

7th

SKODA

52,956

5.4%

72,204

5.6%

-26.7%

8th

HYUNDAI

50,081

5.1%

47,523

3.7%

5.4%

9th

KIA

45,473

4.6%

45,130

3.5%

0.8%

10th

RENAULT

41,770

4.3%

89,853

7.0%

-53.5%

11th

FORD

40,237

4.1%

75,609

5.9%

-46.8%

12th

OPEL/VAUXHALL

39,110

4.0%

46,923

3.7%

-16.7%

13th

DACIA

38,892

4.0%

47,282

3.7%

-17.7%

14th

FIAT

37,503

3.8%

50,349

3.9%

-25.5%

15th

SEAT

36,287

3.7%

42,415

3.3%

-14.4%

16th

CITROËN

32,301

3.3%

45,855

3.6%

-29.6%

17th

VOLVO

21,202

2.2%

28,841

2.3%

-26.5%

18th

NISSAN

18,032

1.8%

29,534

2.3%

-38.9%

19th

SUZUKI

17,304

1.8%

16,529

1.3%

4.7%

20th

MINI

14,567

1.5%

18,997

1.5%

-23.3%

TOTAL

978,918

1,281,584

-23.6%

ACCUMULATED

7,464,176

6,383,321

16.9%

Brand numbers include sales from 26 European Union countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Sweden) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Sandero leads, Fiesta disappears and French suffer

In the ranking of models, the leadership went to Sandero. With 20,521 units, just 197 more than the VW Golf (20,234) – preferred in the previous four months, the new generation of the Dacia model achieved an unprecedented leadership, reinforced by the prominent position achieved in markets such as Spain, France and Austria. The Toyota Yaris, favored by 18,568 consumers, completed the podium and is now the runner-up in 2021.

Behind the VW Polo (17,592), the VW T-Roc (15,978) secured the lead among SUVs / crossovers for the 3rd consecutive month by surpassing the VW Tiguan (15,202) by just over 700 units. VW, it is noteworthy, took four of the six best-selling models. The month also marked the debut of the Hyundai Tucson (14,293), in new generation, and the VW T-Cross (14,031) in the top 10. Also in a good commercial moment there, the Toyota Corolla (13,609) was the 9th.

For the French, the month was not the best. With a devastating start to the year – when it came to lead sales in the accumulated –, the Peugeot 208 (10,893) was the 17th, with a 46% retraction. For Clio, the situation was even worse: Renault, with 10,406 units, lost almost 60% of its buyers and dropped to 19th place, just ahead of Mercedes Class A (10,179), the only premium representative in the top 20. present among the best sellers, the Ford Fiesta (5,930) was out of the top 50.

POS.

MODEL

JUL.21

% MARKET 2021

JUL.20

% MARKET 2020

% CHANGE 2021/2020

1st

DACIA SANDERO

20,521

2.1%

19,221

1.5%

6.8%

2nd

VW GOLF

20,324

2.1%

31,181

2.4%

-34.8%

3rd

TOYOTA YARIS

18,568

1.9%

18,107

1.4%

2.5%

4th

VW POLO

17,592

1.8%

18,844

1.5%

-6.6%

5th

VW T-ROC

15,978

1.6%

19,747

1.5%

-19.1%

6th

VW TIGUAN

15,202

1.6%

21,388

1.7%

-28.9%

7th

HYUNDAI TUCSON

14,293

1.5%

10,747

0.8%

33.0%

8th

VW T-CROSS

14,031

1.4%

12,604

1.0%

11.3%

9th

TOYOTA COROLLA

13,609

1.4%

13,000

1.0%

4.7%

10th

SKODA OCTAVIA

13,408

1.4%

22,539

1.8%

-40.5%

11th

FORD PUMA

13,302

1.4%

13,150

1.0%

1.2%

12th

DACIA DUSTER

13,264

1.4%

16,622

1.3%

-20.2%

13th

OPEL/VAUXHALL CORSA

13,060

1.3%

19,906

1.6%

-34.4%

14th

PEUGEOT 2008

12,937

1.3%

19,749

1.5%

-34.5%

15th

FIAT 500

12,786

1.3%

14,238

1.1%

-10.2%

16th

PEUGEOT 3008

12,463

1.3%

12,687

1.0%

-1.8%

17th

PEUGEOT 208

10,893

1.1%

20,190

1.6%

-46.0%

18th

HYUNDAI KONA

10,535

1.1%

13,816

1.1%

-23.7%

19th

RENAULT CLIO

10,406

1.1%

25,037

2.0%

-58.4%

20th

CLASS A MERCEDES

10,179

1.0%

19,060

1.5%

-46.6%

21st

BMW SERIES 3

10,030

1.0%

13,219

1.0%

-24.1%

22nd

SEAT LEON

9,998

1.0%

11,591

0.9%

-13.7%

23rd

RENAULT CAPTUR

9,980

1.0%

20,348

1.6%

-51.0%

24th

MINI

9,907

1.0%

13,060

1.0%

-24.1%

25th

BMW SERIES 1

9,473

1.0%

10,941

0.9%

-13.4%

26th

CITROON C3

9,364

1.0%

14,593

1.1%

-35.8%

27th

TOYOTA RAV4

9,328

1.0%

9,268

0.7%

0.6%

28th

VOLVO XC40

9,278

0.9%

12,121

0.9%

-23.5%

29th

TOYOTA C-HR

9,236

0.9%

11893

0.9%

-22.3%

30th

FIAT PANDA

9,099

0.9%

14,200

1.1%

-35.9%

31st

AUDI A3

9,019

0.9%

10,423

0.8%

-13.5%

32nd

SKODA FABIA

8930

0.9%

9,873

0.8%

-9.6%

33rd

KIA SPORTAGE

8,617

0.9%

8,647

0.7%

-0.3%

34th

FORD KUGA

8,584

0.9%

13,252

1.0%

-35.2%

35th

NISSAN QASHQAI

8,325

0.9%

13,247

1.0%

-37.2%

36th

SKODA KAMIQ

8,319

0.8%

8,630

0.7%

-3.6%

37th

AUDI Q3

8,260

0.8%

9,954

0.8%

-17.0%

38th

SEAT ARONA

8,110

0.8%

9,093

0.7%

-10.8%

39th

KIA NIRO

7,905

0.8%

9,164

0.7%

-13.7%

40th

OPEL MOKKA

7,863

0.8%

8

0.0%

98187.5%

41st

KIA CEED

7,569

0.8%

8,029

0.6%

-5.7%

42nd

TOYOTA AYGO

7,247

0.7%

6,987

0.5%

3.7%

43rd

BMW X3

6797

0.7%

4,881

0.4%

39.3%

44th

VW PASSAT

6773

0.7%

10,929

0.9%

-38.0%

45th

OPEL/VAUXHALL CROSSLAND X

6,460

0.7%

8,693

0.7%

-25.7%

46th

VW UP

6,320

0.6%

6,272

0.5%

0.8%

47th

MERCEDES GLA

6,244

0.6%

6,173

0.5%

1.2%

48th

SEAT IBIZA

6,230

0.6%

7,478

0.6%

-16.7%

49th

JEEP COMPASS

6,102

0.6%

4,979

0.4%

22.6%

50th

BMW X1

6,009

0.6%

11,490

0.9%

-47.7%

Sources: JATO / ACEA / Autonews Europe / Best Selling Cars Blog


