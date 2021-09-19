Sandero was the best selling car in Europe in July

After registering growth in sales of new vehicles in the previous four months, the European market contracted in July. According to ACEA, the entity that represents manufacturers on the continent, almost 980 thousand units were sold, 23.6% less than in the same period in 2020 – or approximately 300 thousand less units on the streets.

According to consulting firm JATO, this was the worst month of July since 2012 – the accumulated in 2021 (7.46 million), however, it is 16.9% higher than last year. With an advantage of more than 55,000 units over the nearest opponent, the leader Volkswagen (120,437) lost almost 20% of its buyers. The highlight was Toyota (66,932), with a slight increase (+0.6%) and for the 1st time occupying the second position, according to the Best Selling Cars Blog. Tenth, Renault (41,770) suffered the biggest drop (-53.5%).

Volkswagen T-Roc R

POS. BRAND JUL.21 % MARKET 2021 JUL.20 % MARKET 2020 % CHANGE 2021/2020 1st VOLKSWAGEN 120,437 12.3% 149,479 11.7% -19.4% 2nd TOYOTA 66,932 6.8% 66,559 5.2% 0.6% 3rd BMW 56,484 5.8% 72,888 5.7% -22.5% 4th MERCEDES-BENZ 54,414 5.6% 79,942 6.2% -31.9% 5th AUDI 53,989 5.5% 65,287 5.1% -17.3% 6th PEUGEOT 53,828 5.5% 81,216 6.3% -33.7% 7th SKODA 52,956 5.4% 72,204 5.6% -26.7% 8th HYUNDAI 50,081 5.1% 47,523 3.7% 5.4% 9th KIA 45,473 4.6% 45,130 3.5% 0.8% 10th RENAULT 41,770 4.3% 89,853 7.0% -53.5% 11th FORD 40,237 4.1% 75,609 5.9% -46.8% 12th OPEL/VAUXHALL 39,110 4.0% 46,923 3.7% -16.7% 13th DACIA 38,892 4.0% 47,282 3.7% -17.7% 14th FIAT 37,503 3.8% 50,349 3.9% -25.5% 15th SEAT 36,287 3.7% 42,415 3.3% -14.4% 16th CITROËN 32,301 3.3% 45,855 3.6% -29.6% 17th VOLVO 21,202 2.2% 28,841 2.3% -26.5% 18th NISSAN 18,032 1.8% 29,534 2.3% -38.9% 19th SUZUKI 17,304 1.8% 16,529 1.3% 4.7% 20th MINI 14,567 1.5% 18,997 1.5% -23.3% … … … … … … … TOTAL 978,918 … 1,281,584 … -23.6% ACCUMULATED 7,464,176 … 6,383,321 … 16.9%

Brand numbers include sales from 26 European Union countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Sweden) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Sandero leads, Fiesta disappears and French suffer

In the ranking of models, the leadership went to Sandero. With 20,521 units, just 197 more than the VW Golf (20,234) – preferred in the previous four months, the new generation of the Dacia model achieved an unprecedented leadership, reinforced by the prominent position achieved in markets such as Spain, France and Austria. The Toyota Yaris, favored by 18,568 consumers, completed the podium and is now the runner-up in 2021.

Dacia Sandero Stepway (2021) in Test

Behind the VW Polo (17,592), the VW T-Roc (15,978) secured the lead among SUVs / crossovers for the 3rd consecutive month by surpassing the VW Tiguan (15,202) by just over 700 units. VW, it is noteworthy, took four of the six best-selling models. The month also marked the debut of the Hyundai Tucson (14,293), in new generation, and the VW T-Cross (14,031) in the top 10. Also in a good commercial moment there, the Toyota Corolla (13,609) was the 9th.

For the French, the month was not the best. With a devastating start to the year – when it came to lead sales in the accumulated –, the Peugeot 208 (10,893) was the 17th, with a 46% retraction. For Clio, the situation was even worse: Renault, with 10,406 units, lost almost 60% of its buyers and dropped to 19th place, just ahead of Mercedes Class A (10,179), the only premium representative in the top 20. present among the best sellers, the Ford Fiesta (5,930) was out of the top 50.

POS. MODEL JUL.21 % MARKET 2021 JUL.20 % MARKET 2020 % CHANGE 2021/2020 1st DACIA SANDERO 20,521 2.1% 19,221 1.5% 6.8% 2nd VW GOLF 20,324 2.1% 31,181 2.4% -34.8% 3rd TOYOTA YARIS 18,568 1.9% 18,107 1.4% 2.5% 4th VW POLO 17,592 1.8% 18,844 1.5% -6.6% 5th VW T-ROC 15,978 1.6% 19,747 1.5% -19.1% 6th VW TIGUAN 15,202 1.6% 21,388 1.7% -28.9% 7th HYUNDAI TUCSON 14,293 1.5% 10,747 0.8% 33.0% 8th VW T-CROSS 14,031 1.4% 12,604 1.0% 11.3% 9th TOYOTA COROLLA 13,609 1.4% 13,000 1.0% 4.7% 10th SKODA OCTAVIA 13,408 1.4% 22,539 1.8% -40.5% 11th FORD PUMA 13,302 1.4% 13,150 1.0% 1.2% 12th DACIA DUSTER 13,264 1.4% 16,622 1.3% -20.2% 13th OPEL/VAUXHALL CORSA 13,060 1.3% 19,906 1.6% -34.4% 14th PEUGEOT 2008 12,937 1.3% 19,749 1.5% -34.5% 15th FIAT 500 12,786 1.3% 14,238 1.1% -10.2% 16th PEUGEOT 3008 12,463 1.3% 12,687 1.0% -1.8% 17th PEUGEOT 208 10,893 1.1% 20,190 1.6% -46.0% 18th HYUNDAI KONA 10,535 1.1% 13,816 1.1% -23.7% 19th RENAULT CLIO 10,406 1.1% 25,037 2.0% -58.4% 20th CLASS A MERCEDES 10,179 1.0% 19,060 1.5% -46.6% 21st BMW SERIES 3 10,030 1.0% 13,219 1.0% -24.1% 22nd SEAT LEON 9,998 1.0% 11,591 0.9% -13.7% 23rd RENAULT CAPTUR 9,980 1.0% 20,348 1.6% -51.0% 24th MINI 9,907 1.0% 13,060 1.0% -24.1% 25th BMW SERIES 1 9,473 1.0% 10,941 0.9% -13.4% 26th CITROON C3 9,364 1.0% 14,593 1.1% -35.8% 27th TOYOTA RAV4 9,328 1.0% 9,268 0.7% 0.6% 28th VOLVO XC40 9,278 0.9% 12,121 0.9% -23.5% 29th TOYOTA C-HR 9,236 0.9% 11893 0.9% -22.3% 30th FIAT PANDA 9,099 0.9% 14,200 1.1% -35.9% 31st AUDI A3 9,019 0.9% 10,423 0.8% -13.5% 32nd SKODA FABIA 8930 0.9% 9,873 0.8% -9.6% 33rd KIA SPORTAGE 8,617 0.9% 8,647 0.7% -0.3% 34th FORD KUGA 8,584 0.9% 13,252 1.0% -35.2% 35th NISSAN QASHQAI 8,325 0.9% 13,247 1.0% -37.2% 36th SKODA KAMIQ 8,319 0.8% 8,630 0.7% -3.6% 37th AUDI Q3 8,260 0.8% 9,954 0.8% -17.0% 38th SEAT ARONA 8,110 0.8% 9,093 0.7% -10.8% 39th KIA NIRO 7,905 0.8% 9,164 0.7% -13.7% 40th OPEL MOKKA 7,863 0.8% 8 0.0% 98187.5% 41st KIA CEED 7,569 0.8% 8,029 0.6% -5.7% 42nd TOYOTA AYGO 7,247 0.7% 6,987 0.5% 3.7% 43rd BMW X3 6797 0.7% 4,881 0.4% 39.3% 44th VW PASSAT 6773 0.7% 10,929 0.9% -38.0% 45th OPEL/VAUXHALL CROSSLAND X 6,460 0.7% 8,693 0.7% -25.7% 46th VW UP 6,320 0.6% 6,272 0.5% 0.8% 47th MERCEDES GLA 6,244 0.6% 6,173 0.5% 1.2% 48th SEAT IBIZA 6,230 0.6% 7,478 0.6% -16.7% 49th JEEP COMPASS 6,102 0.6% 4,979 0.4% 22.6% 50th BMW X1 6,009 0.6% 11,490 0.9% -47.7%

Sources: JATO / ACEA / Autonews Europe / Best Selling Cars Blog