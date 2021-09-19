Sandero was the best selling car in Europe in July

After registering growth in sales of new vehicles in the previous four months, the European market contracted in July. According to ACEA, the entity that represents manufacturers on the continent, almost 980 thousand units were sold, 23.6% less than in the same period in 2020 – or approximately 300 thousand less units on the streets.
According to consulting firm JATO, this was the worst month of July since 2012 – the accumulated in 2021 (7.46 million), however, it is 16.9% higher than last year. With an advantage of more than 55,000 units over the nearest opponent, the leader Volkswagen (120,437) lost almost 20% of its buyers. The highlight was Toyota (66,932), with a slight increase (+0.6%) and for the 1st time occupying the second position, according to the Best Selling Cars Blog. Tenth, Renault (41,770) suffered the biggest drop (-53.5%).
POS.
BRAND
JUL.21
% MARKET 2021
JUL.20
% MARKET 2020
% CHANGE 2021/2020
1st
VOLKSWAGEN
120,437
12.3%
149,479
11.7%
-19.4%
2nd
TOYOTA
66,932
6.8%
66,559
5.2%
0.6%
3rd
BMW
56,484
5.8%
72,888
5.7%
-22.5%
4th
MERCEDES-BENZ
54,414
5.6%
79,942
6.2%
-31.9%
5th
AUDI
53,989
5.5%
65,287
5.1%
-17.3%
6th
PEUGEOT
53,828
5.5%
81,216
6.3%
-33.7%
7th
SKODA
52,956
5.4%
72,204
5.6%
-26.7%
8th
HYUNDAI
50,081
5.1%
47,523
3.7%
5.4%
9th
KIA
45,473
4.6%
45,130
3.5%
0.8%
10th
RENAULT
41,770
4.3%
89,853
7.0%
-53.5%
11th
FORD
40,237
4.1%
75,609
5.9%
-46.8%
12th
OPEL/VAUXHALL
39,110
4.0%
46,923
3.7%
-16.7%
13th
DACIA
38,892
4.0%
47,282
3.7%
-17.7%
14th
FIAT
37,503
3.8%
50,349
3.9%
-25.5%
15th
SEAT
36,287
3.7%
42,415
3.3%
-14.4%
16th
CITROËN
32,301
3.3%
45,855
3.6%
-29.6%
17th
VOLVO
21,202
2.2%
28,841
2.3%
-26.5%
18th
NISSAN
18,032
1.8%
29,534
2.3%
-38.9%
19th
SUZUKI
17,304
1.8%
16,529
1.3%
4.7%
20th
MINI
14,567
1.5%
18,997
1.5%
-23.3%
TOTAL
978,918
…
1,281,584
…
-23.6%
ACCUMULATED
7,464,176
…
6,383,321
…
16.9%
Brand numbers include sales from 26 European Union countries (Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Netherlands, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Spain and Sweden) + Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Sandero leads, Fiesta disappears and French suffer
In the ranking of models, the leadership went to Sandero. With 20,521 units, just 197 more than the VW Golf (20,234) – preferred in the previous four months, the new generation of the Dacia model achieved an unprecedented leadership, reinforced by the prominent position achieved in markets such as Spain, France and Austria. The Toyota Yaris, favored by 18,568 consumers, completed the podium and is now the runner-up in 2021.
Dacia Sandero Stepway (2021) in Test
Behind the VW Polo (17,592), the VW T-Roc (15,978) secured the lead among SUVs / crossovers for the 3rd consecutive month by surpassing the VW Tiguan (15,202) by just over 700 units. VW, it is noteworthy, took four of the six best-selling models. The month also marked the debut of the Hyundai Tucson (14,293), in new generation, and the VW T-Cross (14,031) in the top 10. Also in a good commercial moment there, the Toyota Corolla (13,609) was the 9th.
For the French, the month was not the best. With a devastating start to the year – when it came to lead sales in the accumulated –, the Peugeot 208 (10,893) was the 17th, with a 46% retraction. For Clio, the situation was even worse: Renault, with 10,406 units, lost almost 60% of its buyers and dropped to 19th place, just ahead of Mercedes Class A (10,179), the only premium representative in the top 20. present among the best sellers, the Ford Fiesta (5,930) was out of the top 50.
POS.
MODEL
JUL.21
% MARKET 2021
JUL.20
% MARKET 2020
% CHANGE 2021/2020
1st
DACIA SANDERO
20,521
2.1%
19,221
1.5%
6.8%
2nd
VW GOLF
20,324
2.1%
31,181
2.4%
-34.8%
3rd
TOYOTA YARIS
18,568
1.9%
18,107
1.4%
2.5%
4th
VW POLO
17,592
1.8%
18,844
1.5%
-6.6%
5th
VW T-ROC
15,978
1.6%
19,747
1.5%
-19.1%
6th
VW TIGUAN
15,202
1.6%
21,388
1.7%
-28.9%
7th
HYUNDAI TUCSON
14,293
1.5%
10,747
0.8%
33.0%
8th
VW T-CROSS
14,031
1.4%
12,604
1.0%
11.3%
9th
TOYOTA COROLLA
13,609
1.4%
13,000
1.0%
4.7%
10th
SKODA OCTAVIA
13,408
1.4%
22,539
1.8%
-40.5%
11th
FORD PUMA
13,302
1.4%
13,150
1.0%
1.2%
12th
DACIA DUSTER
13,264
1.4%
16,622
1.3%
-20.2%
13th
OPEL/VAUXHALL CORSA
13,060
1.3%
19,906
1.6%
-34.4%
14th
PEUGEOT 2008
12,937
1.3%
19,749
1.5%
-34.5%
15th
FIAT 500
12,786
1.3%
14,238
1.1%
-10.2%
16th
PEUGEOT 3008
12,463
1.3%
12,687
1.0%
-1.8%
17th
PEUGEOT 208
10,893
1.1%
20,190
1.6%
-46.0%
18th
HYUNDAI KONA
10,535
1.1%
13,816
1.1%
-23.7%
19th
RENAULT CLIO
10,406
1.1%
25,037
2.0%
-58.4%
20th
CLASS A MERCEDES
10,179
1.0%
19,060
1.5%
-46.6%
21st
BMW SERIES 3
10,030
1.0%
13,219
1.0%
-24.1%
22nd
SEAT LEON
9,998
1.0%
11,591
0.9%
-13.7%
23rd
RENAULT CAPTUR
9,980
1.0%
20,348
1.6%
-51.0%
24th
MINI
9,907
1.0%
13,060
1.0%
-24.1%
25th
BMW SERIES 1
9,473
1.0%
10,941
0.9%
-13.4%
26th
CITROON C3
9,364
1.0%
14,593
1.1%
-35.8%
27th
TOYOTA RAV4
9,328
1.0%
9,268
0.7%
0.6%
28th
VOLVO XC40
9,278
0.9%
12,121
0.9%
-23.5%
29th
TOYOTA C-HR
9,236
0.9%
11893
0.9%
-22.3%
30th
FIAT PANDA
9,099
0.9%
14,200
1.1%
-35.9%
31st
AUDI A3
9,019
0.9%
10,423
0.8%
-13.5%
32nd
SKODA FABIA
8930
0.9%
9,873
0.8%
-9.6%
33rd
KIA SPORTAGE
8,617
0.9%
8,647
0.7%
-0.3%
34th
FORD KUGA
8,584
0.9%
13,252
1.0%
-35.2%
35th
NISSAN QASHQAI
8,325
0.9%
13,247
1.0%
-37.2%
36th
SKODA KAMIQ
8,319
0.8%
8,630
0.7%
-3.6%
37th
AUDI Q3
8,260
0.8%
9,954
0.8%
-17.0%
38th
SEAT ARONA
8,110
0.8%
9,093
0.7%
-10.8%
39th
KIA NIRO
7,905
0.8%
9,164
0.7%
-13.7%
40th
OPEL MOKKA
7,863
0.8%
8
0.0%
98187.5%
41st
KIA CEED
7,569
0.8%
8,029
0.6%
-5.7%
42nd
TOYOTA AYGO
7,247
0.7%
6,987
0.5%
3.7%
43rd
BMW X3
6797
0.7%
4,881
0.4%
39.3%
44th
VW PASSAT
6773
0.7%
10,929
0.9%
-38.0%
45th
OPEL/VAUXHALL CROSSLAND X
6,460
0.7%
8,693
0.7%
-25.7%
46th
VW UP
6,320
0.6%
6,272
0.5%
0.8%
47th
MERCEDES GLA
6,244
0.6%
6,173
0.5%
1.2%
48th
SEAT IBIZA
6,230
0.6%
7,478
0.6%
-16.7%
49th
JEEP COMPASS
6,102
0.6%
4,979
0.4%
22.6%
50th
BMW X1
6,009
0.6%
11,490
0.9%
-47.7%
Sources: JATO / ACEA / Autonews Europe / Best Selling Cars Blog
