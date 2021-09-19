Sandra Helena talks too much and Eric connects the dots

Eric (Mateus Solano) follows with his plan and stays close to Sandra Helena (Nanda Costa) to get some information about the Carioca Palace robbery. After being together, he looks for the police in the next chapters of the soap opera grab hold, currently re-run by TV Globo.

“I was with Sandra Helena a little while ago”, says Eric. “Did she miss anything else?”, asks Domênico. “You know her current financial situation, don’t you? Received some money in advance from the owner Marietta (Camila Beloved), which is almost over”, explains the businessman.

“The way she’s sporting it…”, observes Domênico. “So it is. The will was considered authentic and she won the process, but the inheritance only enters her account when the inventory is finished”, points Eric. “Okay, but what does all this have to do with it?”, asks the detective.

“I threw a bait: I said I had an investment for her to double her capital, taking money out of the country”, says Eric and follows: “She said that she does have a ‘large money very well kept’”. “The money from the robbery”, notes Domênico.

