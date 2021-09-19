Santa Cruz is relegated and returns to Serie D of the Brazilian Championship after ten years | Holy Cross

The failure of today is not just a reminder of the failure of the past. It overshadows the story of a rebirth. The club that was never abandoned by its fans, who left Serie D in 2011 promising never to return, has returned. Ten years later. This Saturday, Santa Cruz Futebol Clube, for the second time in its 107 years of history, had its fall to the fourth division of national football confirmed.

Confirmation of relegation came without Tricolor entering the field. The 1-1 tie between Floresta and Volta Redonda, in Ceará. The result left the club from Ceará outside the tricolor range.

Santa Cruz player cries after defeat in Serie C

The demotion is deserved, fair. Just look at the team’s performance to be sure of that. With a round before the end of Serie C, Santa Cruz ends the 2021 season with numbers that impress negatively. There were 37 games so far. Only seven wins. Ten draws and 20 defeats. The utilization is 27.9%.

The numbers also show the mistakes in planning. Greater than the number of games played is the number of athletes used by the club in the season: 64 players took to the field this season with the tricolor shirt. Also count four coaches in the season – plus an interim one and a stampede of directors, including the vice-president, lawyer André Frutuoso.

The melancholy result, therefore, is not a chance trap. It is the consequence of neglect, of a lack of commitment to a club that has long had its grandeur overshadowed and reduced by those who should, precisely, defend the colors of the club. On and off the field.

