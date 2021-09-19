Santa Cruz is relegated to Serie D do Brasileirão – 09/18/2021

Santa Cruz is officially relegated to Serie D of the Brazilian Championship next year. Even without having entered the field in this round, the team needed Floresta (CE) not to score against Volta Redonda (RJ), in a match played this afternoon (18), for the 17th round, but the game ended in 1 to 1.

Now with seven points ahead of Cobra Coral (18 to 11) and with only one round to play, the Ceará team only needed a draw at Cidade Vozão stadium, in Fortaleza, to dispatch the tricolor and worry only about Jacuipense , which is in ninth place, with 15 points added.

The goal that marked Cobra’s relegation was scored by a penalty, by Fábio Alves, still 13 minutes into the first half, for Floresta. Volta Redonda scored with an Olympic goal in a corner kick, with Pedrinho hitting closed at 4 of the second stage.

With the result, Santa Cruz is another Pernambuco to find themselves in a delicate phase in the Brazilian Championship. Sport, its state rival currently, is in the vice-lantern of Serie A and fights not to be relegated to Serie B next year, while Náutico, which practically led the Segundona for almost 19 rounds, tries to get back to winning.

Having participated in Serie A in 2016, Santinha practically went into freefall in the last five years and this season, each round was closer to having to try his luck in Serie D. The last time he played in the fourth division was in 2011 .

In 2017, when they played in Serie B, the team finished the tournament in 18th place, being relegated to Serie C the following year, in which they spent four seasons, until being relegated this Saturday.

Tomorrow (19) the team from Pernambuco will face Tombense, at 6 pm, for the 17th round, with no chance of escaping from the sticking, since in the last 16 rounds, they managed to win only two matches, drew five and lost nine others, having won only 11 points , seven below the first outside the relegation zone, Floresta himself.

Paraná is also downgraded

Paraná Clube was also relegated to Serie D, after the victory of São José over the West, by 1-0, this Saturday (18), at 11:00 am. With the triumph of the rival, Tricolor no longer has a mathematical possibility of reaching Zequinha in Group B, of Serie C.

As in the case of Santa Cruz, the takedown happens even before the team enters the field. Paraná only play against Novorizontino, at 7pm, today with two more rounds to be played.

In 16 games, Paraná won only three wins, drew four and suffered nine defeats. A 27.1% use. The team finishes the competition in ninth place in Group B, with 13 points added so far.