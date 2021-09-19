São Paulo Health Department rules out vaccine as cause of adolescent death – GAZ – News from Santa Cruz do Sul and Region

The Health Department of the State of São Paulo reported on Friday, 17, that technical analyzes indicated that “the vaccine is not the probable cause of death” of a 16-year-old adolescent, seven days after being vaccinated against Covid -19, in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). The probable cause, according to the secretariat, was attributed to the diagnosis of an autoimmune disease, called Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (PPT) and identified based on the clinical picture and additional tests.

“PTT is a rare and serious autoimmune disease, usually without a known cause capable of triggering it, and there is no way to attribute a causal relationship between PTT and the Covid-19 messenger RNA vaccine, as is the case with Pfizer” , said the folder, in note.

The analysis was carried out jointly by 70 professionals gathered by the Disease Control Coordination and the Epidemiological Surveillance Center (CVE). Specialists in Hematology, Cardiology, Infectology and others working in the Reference Centers for Special Immunobiologicals (CRIEs) in the state participated.

In addition, there was a contribution from representatives of the municipalities of São Bernardo do Campo, Santo André and São Paulo, in addition to the State Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance (CIEVS).

“The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination. When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, explained the infectologist at CVE, Eder Gatti, who coordinated the investigation and who also works at Instituto Emílio Ribas.

The teenager’s death was disclosed on Thursday by the Ministry of Health at a press conference. The Department of Health of SP reported that the results of the analysis will be submitted to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The young woman died on the last day 2 and had been immunized seven days earlier with Pfizer’s vaccine, the only one that has ANVISA authorization for 12 to 17 year olds.

“Serious adverse events, especially those that progress to death, are discussed with a committee of experts in order to have a more precise decision about the relationship with the vaccine. When a case comes to light without this work being completed, the risk of disorientation, fear, rejection of a vaccine without any foundation increases, undermining this important public health strategy that is the vaccination campaign,” added Gatti.

The secretariat informed that people with a history of autoimmune diseases can receive the Covid-19 vaccines available in the country, and should consult their doctor in case of doubt. “The health network is guided as to the conduct of immunization of all audiences through the Technical Document of the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance (CVE),” he said, in a statement.

Anvisa

Anvisa released a note on Friday night stating that it met with Pfizer to address the suspected serious adverse reaction to the pharmaceutical’s immunizing agent. According to the agency, “new information about the case” was not presented at the meeting.

According to the agency, even with the Informative Note by the Center for Epidemiological Surveillance of São Paulo, which concludes that it is not possible to directly attribute death to vaccination, Anvisa will participate in a field action in the coming days together with local health authorities to get more information about the investigation of the case.

“So far, the findings point to the maintenance of the benefit versus risk relationship for all vaccines authorized in Brazil, that is, the benefits of vaccination significantly exceed its potential risks”, says the note from Anvisa.

In the region, vaccination follows

While awaiting a position from the Ministry of Health on the advancement of the age group, municipalities in the region continue to apply vaccines against Covid-19 in adolescents aged 17 years without comorbidities this Saturday. In Santa Cruz do Sul, services are concentrated at Cemai, which is open from 8 am to 3 pm, without closing at noon. In the same place, there is also a second dose and a booster dose for the elderly over 70 years of age.

The state government took a stand, in a joint note with the Council of Municipal Health Secretariats (Cosems/RS). The text states that Rio Grande do Sul received this week a quantity of 76,600 doses of Pfizer, enough to immunize 50% of 17-year-olds with the first dose. Thus, the orientation is for city halls to proceed with the applications, as they have been doing in recent days.

Another manifestation came from the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM). In a statement, the agency says “perplexed” with the decision of the Ministry of Health and harshly criticizes the position of the folder. The CNM states that city halls acted in accordance with federal regulations and, therefore, cannot be blamed for advancing vaccination. “The entity understands that this position only serves to confuse the Brazilian population”, says an excerpt of the text.

With information from Agência Brasil and reporter Iuri Fardin

